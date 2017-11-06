Waterford/St Herblain Town Twinning Anniversary Dinner- Photos
By Michelle Clancy. Published on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 4:46 pm
Photos of the attendees at the Waterford/St Herblain 35th Anniversary Dinner
Pavageau Roland, Conor Flynn, Bree Powell, Anthony Glendon and Philip Flynn who attended the 35th Anniversary Dinner of the Saint-Herblain/Waterford Town Twinning in Dooley’s Hotel.
Martial Katherine, Kieran Walsh, Davy Walsh, Cllr.Jason Murphy, Bertrand Affile, Mayor of Saint-Herblain, Cllr,Sean Reinhardt, Metropolitan Mayor of Waterford, Kevin O’Shea, Jacques Berthiller and Sebastian Royer who were pictured at the 35th Anniversary Dinner of the Saint Herblain/Waterford Town Twinning.
Sandrine Gourier, Louis Thebaud, GwenhadUervet, Ewan Thebaud and Roland Riviere.
Mark Rogers, Paul O’Reilly, Ruth Gallen and Vincent Walsh.