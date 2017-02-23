Death Of Monsignor John P Shine, aged 91

The death has occurred of Monsignor John P Shine, Priest Road, Tramore who passed away on Saturday following a lengthy illness.Monsignor Shine who was 91 at the time of his death and been in very ill health for the past year but had battled his illness valiantly. He frequently played golf in Tramore Golf Club and exercised regularly until recently.He was still in active service in the past year assisting at funerals and mass whenever needed but failing health of late meant this was no longer possible.A native of Listowel, County Kerry, he moved to Waterford at an early age and his family lived in Sweet Briar Terrace, Lower Newtown. He had seven siblings, six sisters and one brother. His sister Ita is the only member of the family still living.Monsignor Shine was educated in Mount Sion School and after completing his secondary school education, he was taken on as a student for the priesthood for the diocese of Waterford and Lismore.He was ordained in 1949 and the Bishop, Dr Daniel Coholan sent him for post graduate studies in Canon Law to the Dunboyne Establishment at St. Patrick’s College where he was awarded the Licentiate in Canon Law in June 1951.After serving for a short time on a temporary mission in Birmingham, he returned to Waterford to serve as chaplain to the Little Sisters Home in Manor Hill. In 1955, he was transferred to Ballybricken Parish where he served for three years.Monsignor Shine was appointed Professor of Canon Law and Moral Theology in St John’s College in 1958 and his expertise was recognised nationally. He served as vice president of the college from 1971 and in 1974 was promoted to the position of President.He served with distinction until 1980 when he was appointed Parish Priest in Tramore and Bishop Michael Russell promoted him as Vicar General of the Diocese, serving in this capacity until 1993.He was appointed Dean of the Cathedral Chapter in 1988 and was honoured in 1993 with the title of Domestic Prelate.Speaking on behalf of the diocese, Diocesan Press Officer, Fr Liam Power said that for 20 years Monsignor Shine was dedicated to his parishioners in Tramore.“He will be remembered particularly for his pastoral support of sick and dying. He diligently visited parishioners who were hospitalised or housebound. Many parishioners benefitted from his counsel and wisdom and deeply appreciated his supportive presence when needed,” he said.A former Chairman of the Holy Cross School Tramore, a position from which he resigned from in the past month, Monsignor Shine had become embroiled in the controversy involving his nephew Billy Kenneally who was convicted of 10 counts of indecent assault on 10 boys aged between 13 and 16 between 1984 and 1987.Only last month, Monsignor Shine issued a statement announcing his resignation from the Board of Management at the Holy Cross school and expressing sympathy for the victims of his nephew, saying he hoped to meet them in the future.However Monsignor Shine, who had been hospitalised in December passed away before he had a chance to do that. He died peacefully at Waterford Nursing home on Saturday.Speaking to The Munster Express this week, Principal of the Holy Cross School, John Kindlon paid tribute to Monsignor’s contribution to the development of the school and said he was instrumental in setting the school up.“He worked tirelessly on behalf of the school, driving up and down to Tullamore to try and get permission for the new school,” he said. “Largely because of him it has gone from a three teacher school to a 37 teacher school. He will be greatly missed by the staff.”Monsignor Shine’s requiem mass takes place today (Tuesday) at 2pm at Tramore’s Holy Cross Church with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. [JD]

