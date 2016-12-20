Michael Frisby, Mullinavat and Waterford

Michael Frisby, who hailed from Mullinavat but had been residing in Waterford city for some years, passed away recently. Michael was a former employee of Clover Meats Ltd, with a long service to the company, where he enjoyed working with colleagues from South Kilkenny and Waterford till its closure in the early 1980’s.

In his young years with other members of his family (his parents the late John and Nell Frisby, Killeen), he played with Mullinavat hurling and football teams, lining out in the 1960’s with brothers John and Philip. He passed away in University Hospital Waterford. He was aged 82 and his passing was a great shock to his family of brothers and sisters and family relatives. Michael Frisby’s roots in South Kilkenny were long established, where his family have been for generations.

One of his pastimes other than the ones mentioned was the playing of the game of darts when Murphy’s of Mullinavat was operating as a licensed premises, and he loved the playing of darts there and also in John Aylwards of John Street. In fact, Michael Frisby had a set of darts always on the ready right up to his sudden departure from this life.

Michael, had sustained injuries at Plunkett Railway Station Waterford, where he had been involved in an accident while crossing the road. He had been walking from visiting his brother Philip in Ferrybank. After the accident, he was removed to UHW, where he passed away the following day.

Moving to Waterford, he kept up and increased his interest in greyhound racing. His residence in the Ballytruckle area in the city of Waterford gave him easy access to the Kilcohan Park, greyhound racing stadium. He held ownership of dogs, some of them jointly with his brother Jimmy of Coolnahaw for many years.

He was a brisk walker, always using his day to actively go about his business, Michael’s life was captured nicely and most sincerely by his sister Sr. Hannah in the company of family friends and relatives in St Beacons Church Mullinavat, when she addressed the congregation, during the celebration of the requiem mass or the repose of his soul.

His funeral and burial were large and representative. There were representatives from the business; farming, political and sporting bodies and organisation were present, as were former work colleagues, a large circle of family relatives, neighbours and friends. Michael was a an interesting character, he loved his family and kept in touch with them all, following his nephews and nieces progress going through education and life.

He left warm, nice and kind memories, Michael will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved in, namely his brothers, Philip, Jimmy, Noel and his sisters Sr. Hannah, Mollie (Duggan) and Enie (Aylward), Michael’s brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends will mourn his loss.

Michel Frisby was laid to rest at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat on Saturday, November 19.

His Requiem Mass was concelebrated by Fr. W. Dalton PP Callan (cousin) assisted by Fr. L. Barron PP Mullinavat, Fr. E. Aylward SSCC Dublin (cousin), Fr. L. Cassin PP Hugginstown, Fr. F. Farrell PP Windgap and Fr. Brian Flynn PE Kilmacow.

His nephews and nieces took an active part in the Liturgy with Maria Aylward and Jonathan Frisby as readers, Noel Og Frisby sang the psalm while Prayers of the Faithful were said by Aileen Aylward Dowling, Paul Aylward and Emma Frisby.

Music was provided by Mullinavat choir with Kathleen Walsh as soloist and Sr. Hannah Frisby (sister) as organist.

His death came as a great shock to all his family and friends and they are consoled and thankful to all who attended his funeral obsequies.

He was buried in the company of family members and a large attendance of mourners. To all of them we extend our sympathy. Ar dheis dé go Raibh a anam dilis. Michael Frisby,1934-2016 (SM)