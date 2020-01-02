Obituary: Late Anastasia (Cissie) Deady



Anastasia (Cissie) Deady

1927-2019

Remembered



It is with great sadness and a sense of loss that we record the passing of Anastasia (Cissie) Deady, Ballinlough, Carrigeen Co. Kilkenny which occurred on Sunday morning the 25th August 2019 at her daughter Anne’s home. She was 92 years old, having celebrated her birthday on the 30th July. Anastasia was of a quiet disposition and the oldest member in the Carrigeen community. Her death came as a great shock to her family. Anastasia was born on the 30th July 1927 to the late Thomas and Brigid Rowe,Ballygorey. She was the last surviving member of the Rowe family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (Mikey). Her sisters Margaret Walsh, Ballygriffin, Mary-Kate Roche, Curraghmore, Slieverue.

Her brothers Philip Rowe, Ballygorey, John Rowe, Ballygorey and Manchester. Anastasia was educated at Carrigeen Primary school and Mooncoin Vocational school, where she spent many happy years.Years later she met the love of her life Michael (Mikey) Deady. They got married and resided in Ballinlough where they raised a family of six children. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Mikey, with whom she cared for so well. When illness struck in 1999, this meant a whole new change of life for him,which he accepted with edified patience,never once complaining when confined to a wheelchair.

He was an example to us all. She was always there for him. Anastasia was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother. She loved all her family.They were always her first concern, she put their needs ahead of her own, She was hardworking, as was her husband Mikey, generous, caring, thoughtful, loving and so much more.She was a stay at home mother, always there for her family. She was up early to get them ready for school, had dinner ready when they arrived home, helped with their homework along with Mikey and catered for all their other needs. Anastasia enjoyed the company of family and friends, having a chat and a laugh over a cup of tea or coffee with a nice cream cake and buns provided on occasions by her niece Brigid McGrath. She loved travelling and went on a round the world trip and holiday to Australia, America and Canada with Mikey and her brother-in-law Joseph. They spent a month away and enjoyed it immensely. Anastasia was a great home cook and provided gorgeous meals and delicious apple tarts, cakes, puddings and brown bread for her family. She was never happier than when everyone tucked in and enjoyed. Anastasia was a lady of great faith, to whom her religion and spiritual values played a major part in her life. A staunch believer in God and family traditions.

A devotee of the family Rosary, which was recited each night with her family. She attended Mass in her local church, up until such a time that she was unable to attend, she then listened to the broadcast of the Mass on the radio from Mooncoin parish church. When Mikey passed away in 2011, Anastasia went to live with her daughter Anne and son-in-law Noel in their home in Carrigeen. She travelled to England, Lourdes, Knock and other parts of Ireland with them. She was delighted and excited heading off on her journey.She enjoyed shopping and going out for meals, particular the Granville Hotel, Waterford, meeting people for a chat. In 2012 the Eucharistic Congress Bell arrived in the parish, Anastasia was honoured to ring it, and be part of that great occasion. She enjoyed the simple things in life. She had the pleasure of meeting Eileen Dunne and Michael Murphy from RTE in the Watergate Theatre Kilkenny at a show there. Anastasia had a great love of sport. She played camogie in her early years and kept a great interest in hurling, especially when Kilkenny were playing. She had her headband on and her flag in her hand cheering them on.Anastasia was delighted to meet Henry Shefflin, D.J.Carey and Brian Cody at the launch of their Autobiographies in Langtons Hotel, Kilkenny.

Proud to have her photograph taken with them, with their books. Anastasia had an interest in music and song, reading the daily and local newspapers, Ireland’s own, magazines in general, solving wordsearch puzzles and keeping in touch with all the local news.She always looked forward to the First Fridays with a visit from Fr. Martin Tobin and previously from Fr. Peter Muldowney and Fr. Larry O’Keeffe. They were so good to her, her daughter Anne brought her the Eucharist weekly. Rosary and prayers were recited on Monday evening by Fr. Liam Barron at her daughters home and on Tuesday evening by Fr. Martin Tobin at Powers funeral home. A large number of people came to pay their respects in the presence of her loving family,as her remains lay in repose. Anastasia’s remains was then taken back to her daughters home on Tuesday night where she lay until Wednesday morning.

The family walked the short distance to St. Kevin’s church, Carrigeen where her remains were received and blessed by Fr. Martin Tobin. Requiem mass was celebrated on Wednesday at 12.00 noon in the presence of a large congregation by Fr. Martin Tobin and concelebrated by Fr. Liam Barron, Fr. Peter Muldowney and Fr. Richard Brennan. The memorabilia which played a major part in Anastasia’s life were carried to the alter by her daughters Patricia Kelly who carried her walking stick, Brigid Finn her wordsearch puzzle book, Her granddaughter Joanne Kelly her ninety second birthday card, Chloe Deady a Kilkenny flag, Son Tommy Deady a radio, Niece Brigid McGrath a cookery book. Son-in- law Noel Walsh a bottle of holy water and a rosary beads. A commentary on the significance of the gifts was given by Fr. Liam Barron.Readings were read by Anastasia’ s daughter Anne Walsh, Granddaughter Rebecca Twomey. Prayers of the faithful remembered with gratitude the doctors, nurses, carers and staff of U.H.W. who were so good to Anastasia during her admissions there, also St. Patrick’s Hospital for respite in recent times.

They were shared by her Grandchildren Joanne Kelly, Rebecca Twomey and her Great-grandchild Emma Finn. Fr. Martin gave an uplifting and meaningful homily. The Bread and Wine which exemplified Anastasia’s great faith in the sacrifice of the Mass was carried to the alter by her daughter Anne and son-in-law Noel. Anastasia’s Granddaughter Joanne recited a poem “Thank you Nanny ” on behalf of the Grandchildren to the Grandmother they had loved and the lovely memories she left behind. Her daughter Anne recited the Communion reflection and gave a eulogy on the life and times of a wonderful Mother on behalf of the family. During the Mass some beautiful hymns and song were sung by soloist Megan Butler and organist. Her wonderful voice poured out a rendering and comforting words of the song “Pie Jesu” as Anastasia’s remains was entering the church.

It’s pathos filled the church and connected in a powerful way with the end of Anastasia’s life. Thanks to one and all who have helped in the celebration to honor and remember Anastasia’s life. Thanks to Fr. Martin for celebrating the requiem Mass with concelebrants Fr. Liam, Fr. Peter and Fr. Richard. Thanks and appreciation to Fr. Larry O’Keeffe and Fr. Dan Bollard for their continuous prayers and support.The readers, those who read the prayers of the faithful, communion reflection, eulogy, the bearers of the offertory gifts, soloist Megan and organist, sacristan Julianne Walsh for looking after everything so well, alter servers Chloe Walsh, Lucas Delahunty, Doireann Vereker and Cormac Fenton. To the Carrigeen catering hall commitee, Martin and Claire Power funeral directors and gravediggers. Interment took place in the adjoining cemetery where Anastasia was laid to rest beside her beloved husband Mikey.

There was a large representative gathering showing the high esteem and regard that Anastasia was held by members of her family, friends and community. Sincere sympathy is extended to her sons Michael and Tommy Deady, daughters Anne Walsh, Brigid Finn, Mary Twomey, Patricia Kelly, sister-in-law Sr. Mary Deady, Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.As a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother she will be dearly missed. May Anastasia’s gentle soul rest in peace.Mam, we thank you for your friendship, love and support and the countless things you did for us over the years.We love you dearly and will cherish you always. We are filled with gratitude that you enriched our lives in so many ways.Always smiling, always happy ,always putting us first.You loved us unconditionally and were the best Mother anyone could wish for. You will always be remembered as loving, kind, generous and gave us all, along with Dad anything we ever needed in life , for which we will be always grateful. We were so lucky to have you.

It is hard on us now that you are gone,but we will carry you with us each and every day in our hearts.The loss of a Mother can never be replaced, but the love of a Mother can never be lost. Life goes on, but memories will get us through.We are grateful for the years that we had together. On behalf of all your children and grandchildren, I want to thank you for being the warm, loving, kind,compassionate and great Mam and Nan that you were. I know that one day we will all be together and until then we ask that God will keep you safe for all nights and protect you until that time.

God made a wonderful Mother

A Mother who never grows old

He made her smile of the sunshine

And he moulded her heart of pure gold

We see the stars at nightime

Shinning bright and clear

And we say Goodnight, God Bless

We know that you will hear.

Mam,has landed the ultimate Christmas gift, she is with Mikey once again. Mam and Dad loved Christmas, but as each Christmas arrives, nostalgia and special memories of those happy times together will never fail to bring a smile or a tear. So,on this First Christmas we take solace from fond memories of Christmas with Mam.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

My First Christmas in Heaven

I see the countless Christmas trees around the world below

With tiny lights, like heaven’s stars, reflecting on the snow.

The sight is so spectacular, please wipe away the tear

For I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear

But the sound of music can’t compare with the Christmas choir up here.

I have no words to tell you, the joy their voices bring,

For it is beyond description, to hear the angels sing.

I know how much you miss me I see the pain inside your heart

But I am not so far away, we really aren’t apart.

So be happy for me, dear ones, you know I hold you dead.

And be glad I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

I am sending you each a special gift, from my heavenly home above,

I send you each a memory of my undying love,

After all, my love is a gift more precious than pure gold

It was always most important in the stories Jesus told.

Please love and keep each other, as my Father said to do.

For I can’t count the blessing or love he has for each of you.

So, have a Merry Christmas and wipe away that tear

Remember, I’am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.

I will sleep in peace until you come to me