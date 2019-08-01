‘Old Town Road’ souvenirs for sale

Popular music fans will know that a song called ‘Old Town Road’ by the rapper, Lil Nas X, has broken all chart records in the United States and, at the time of writing, has been in the No 1 spot for 19 weeks, the first and only time in chart history that a single has dominated for so long.



As a result, street signs for Old Town Road are disappearing as fast the city authorities keep putting them up.There are quite a few Old Town Roads in the US and Canada but one in particular, in the quiet, upmarket town of Wellsey, Massachusetts, seems to be the one most associated with the hit record.Perhaps the authorities in Wellsey should follow the example of an Old Town Road in Sicamous, British Columbia.

The cute Canadian authorities quickly put up a stall on the road selling replicas at $25 each and were reported to be doing brisk business.