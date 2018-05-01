10 Years Supporting Solas

The Solas Cancer Support Centre Run and Walk for Life 2018 was launched last week and celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. (header across right page)

The Solas Cancer Support Centre Run and Walk for Life celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

Since its inception, the event, which is the largest fundraising event on the Solas Centre calendar, has raised a mammoth amount for this hugely important support service for the South-East. In 2017, over 2,600 people took part in the Run and Walk for Life, with participants starting along the Quay and finishing in the People’s Park having completed the challenging 10 mile run or the highly enjoyable 5 mile family walk.

In its early years, the event was central to the fundraising activities which took place to help make the construction of the Solas Centre a reality.

The Centre opened its doors seven years ago and remains entirely funded by donations and fundraising activities such as the Run and Walk for Life.

Services are free and open to people in the South-East that are directly affected by cancer, their families and carers.

The Solas Centre is supported by over 70 volunteers, 25 counsellors and therapists, six community employment scheme workers and four staff members (two full-time and two part-time).



“Since its inception in 2008 the Run and Walk for Life has been the cornerstone of the fundraising that supports the services each year. The initial three years were literally the building blocks that funded the construction of the Centre,” said Dee Jacques, Chair of the Solas Cancer Support Centre.“We are extremely thankful to our event partners, Datapac Ltd and Beat 102 103 who are so loyal in their continued support and also the hard-working Run and Walk for Life voluntary committee who give such much of their valuable time and expertise to this event every year. Each year there are families, friends and colleagues of those who have accessed the services of the Centre coming together in a positive way to acknowledge that support. Their fundraising and participation also drives the awareness of the Centre in a healthy and positive way in the walking or running preparation for the event. The Run for Life t-shirts far outlive the day and can been seen across the City and County long afterwards. ”

A special event took place at the Solas Centre in Williamstown last week to launch the tenth anniversary Run and Walk for Life which will be held on Sunday October 14th.

In confirming the date, the committee also announced that both the walk and run will share a 10k route this year – with the runners starting ahead of the walkers on the day. “We are excited that in celebrating our 10th anniversary we are announcing our new distance of 10k,” explained Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre.“There’s an opportunity for all the family to enjoy the day with both runners and walkers covering the same 6.2-mile route.”



For many local people the Run and Walk for Life is a not to be missed fixture each year. Ger Scully from Grange Manor has taken part in all of the past events and can lay claim to having run 100 miles for Solas. In 2008, Ger, who had been doing a good bit of running at the time to keep fit, decided to embark on the inaugural run as it was for such a good cause. “Everybody knows somebody affected by cancer,” said Ger. He says he could see the magnitude of the event in the very first year, even though it was still in its infancy. “So many people were wearing t-shirts with names and photos,” he said. “It was a show of support and a memorial for a lot of people.”Ger decided he wanted to continue his participation with the fundraiser and was impressed with how quickly it grew.

“Even when I’m finished one Run for Life, I’m thinking of the next one,” he said. “It’s the one run I always say that I will do. I jokingly once said that I’d do it on my hands and knees if I had to…but I hope it never comes to that!” Although he once pulled out of a half marathon the night before due to a bad cough, Ger admitted to participating in the Run for Life while dealing with an Achilles injury. “You’re suffering for two hours at the most – not months or years like some people who have cancer,” he said.

Ger collects sponsorship each year and has received huge support down through the years. On average, he has raised €500 per year meaning he has generated upwards of €5,000 since the fundraiser’s inception. Many of his colleagues at se2 in Waterford also participate in the Run and Walk for Life each year. He is encouraging others to participate in this year’s tenth anniversary event. “With a decent training plan, anyone can do it,” he said.

Mick McCarthy from Tramore can also lay claim to having run 100 miles for Solas. He is an accomplished runner and has completed 1,700 races over a time span of more than 40 years – even clocking up an impressive 137 road races in one year alone.However, he had a personal reason for participating in the Run for Life as his father died of cancer 22 years ago. A facility like the Solas Centre was not available at the time so he is glad that a service now exists and is so well supported.

“Waterford people are great to support anything,” he said.