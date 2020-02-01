Bernie and Eddie take their final bows

Sad to record the deaths of Bernie Flanagan and Eddie Drea as another two, respected Waterford musicians passed to their eternal reward last week.

Affectionately known to some of his musical friends as ‘Fingers’, Bernie was a pianist par excellence equally at home playing classical and standards as a soloist or as a member of any combination of musicians from big-band orchestras to small combos. He was the resident pianist at Waterford Castle for 25 years.



Eddie Drea was also a professional musician whose sax playing was greatly admired by his peers. He played with a number of well-known bands during his career but will be best remembered from his many years as one the stars with Waterford’s much sought after Brass and Co.