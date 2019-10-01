Beware of on-line crooks

Thousands of computers in this country that use Windows 7 will be vulnerable to on-line scammers and crooks in the coming months.Microsoft is due to withdraw its IT support that protects Windows 7 from viruses and malware except for those who buy new PCs or pay a new premium for extended security support.



Many businesses may well consider it worthwhile to pay the extra fees but, usually, private home users don’t bother.IT experts are warning that cyber criminals are practically lining up to take advantage of the situation by attacking and locking computers forcing owners to pay a ransom to have their files unlocked. Beware.

