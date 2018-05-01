Giving Prayerful Thanks for Sporting Success

In recent times many writers have commented on the fact that in the English Premier League, signs and expressions of religion are far more common that in Irish sports be it, soccer, rugby or GAA.In all four of the FA’s league divisions across the water, players such as Mohamed Salah of Liverpool will celebrate a goal with a short prayer and a gesture upwards towards his God in heaven. Lots of his footballing colleagues (mainly non-British) across a wide range of clubs have their own version of the same thankfulness to the Almighty for favouring them with a goal or a super pass.



Perhaps I’m wrong, but I can’t recall an Irish player in any code adopting a similar display here or abroad. Mind you, we often see players in Ireland making the sign of the cross as they run out onto the field or when coming on as a sub but that’s the limit of it. No doubt, an expert would say there is something in our subconscious that prohibits us from showing our feelings too strongly. Strangely, that inhibition vanishes quickly when there is a bit of a shemozzle going on!In fairness, perhaps our lads do whisper a prayer at an appropriate time in private and we just don’t see it going on. I will never forget that before Mount Sion’s Brian Greene played in Waterford’s first successful Munster Senior Hurling Final for 39 years, he went to the cemetery to his grandfather’s grave and took a couple of pebbles that he wrapped in the waistband of his togs during the game. To me, that was a beautiful but private prayer and nobody would have ever known about it if Brian hadn’t mentioned it in the emotion-charged aftermath of the game.