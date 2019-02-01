Good news for Knock Airport

As we in Waterford wait anxiously to see whether or not we will get matching funds from the government to extend our airport runway, our friends at Knock Airport can relax now that it has been announced that they are to get 75 per cent of finance (€8.4m) for their €11.2m runway upgrade.



Preparatory work at Ireland West Airport will begin immediately and the heavy-duty task of refurbishing the entire runway surface will commence in May. The airport hosted 777,000 passengers last year and serves 23 international destinations.

No doubt, the Mayo airport fully deserves its much needed upgrade and the best of luck to them.

Of course, they are fortunate in having one of their own, Michael Ring, Minister for Rural & Community Development, keeping a weather eye out on their behalf. Now, what was that I was saying about Waterford having no senior minister?

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or

subscribe to our Electronic edition.