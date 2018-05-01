Ireland Opts for Choice



The emphatic margin by which Irish voters opted to repeal the Eighth Amendment was scarcely foreseen by even the most enthusiastic of ‘Yes’ campaigners in the weeks leading up to last Friday’s Referendum. Three years after the Marriage Equality Referendum and over 22 years since divorce was narrowly voted into Irish law, it is difficult to dispel the notion that the Republic of Ireland now ranks among the world’s most liberal democracies. An electorate which recognises that the best way to address issues specific to our own country is to acknowledge them, face them and legislate for them at home, found its voice on Friday last. And while one would still have to wonder why just under 36 per cent of the eligible voting public chose not to avail of such a right at the ballot box, one has to acknowledge their right to choose not to vote, however jarring such civic inaction undoubtedly is.

And that word – choice – was clearly and vocally one upon which the Repeal campaign was so steadfastly founded.

Meanwhile, phraseology availed of by certain members of the Retain campaign which centred on so-called ‘hard cases’, the declaration of ‘abortion on demand’ or describing advocates of the Repeal effort as ‘baby killers’ appears to have served only to weaken the ‘No’ campaign.

It’s also fair to state that the margin of defeat must have come as a devastating blow to Retainers, who surely envisaged a 10 to 12-point defeat as a worst-case scenario, as a reversal of such a scale wouldn’t have proven so sufficient as to suggest that their position had been reduced to a rump.

The Pro-Life campaign, as should be the case in a Republic, will retain a voice that resonates with a least a third of eligible, active voters, but the volume at which their case will now be made has certainly been cranked down a few notches. We must always afford and ensure room for the expression of a considered, contrary view. Quite what the result will mean at local political level remains to be seen. The repealing of the Eighth represents a major ideological triumph for Minister of State John Halligan, so too for Deputy David Cullinane (SF), while Mary Butler’s status as spearhead of the ‘No’ campaign within Fianna Fáil was overwhelmingly rejected. Deputy John Deasy (FG) didn’t generate too many column inches in recent months about an issue which clearly energised all age sectors of voters, and one wonders if his particular stance shall prove more damaging than that adopted by Deputy Butler.

Senator Paudie Coffey’s (FG) opposition to the Eighth may not sting him too severely since a government fronted by his own party shall advance the legislation to repeal the Eighth, which is likely to come into law early next year. Meanwhile, Repeal supporter Grace O’Sullivan (GP) remains a Senator whose star is firmly in the ascendant and must be considered a strong tip to take a Dáil seat.

But now is not a time for triumphalism on behalf of the victors who carried the argument.This campaign was not about stopping abortion, nor in our view did the Government champion it. It was about acknowledging the reality of abortion as experienced by the women of Ireland and the realisation that the help they seek shouldn’t have to be foreign-based. Now, it’s over to our legislators to respect the will, indeed the choice, of the Irish people.