Ireland Votes on the Eighth



Voters will go the polls this Friday to vote on a proposal to change Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution – the Eighth Amendment.

We believe that the overall tone of this Referendum campaign has proven more civil than was the case back in 1983, even taking into account some of the more vociferous views which have been expressed by some campaigners online.

This may come as a surprise to younger voters who would have no personal recollection or experience of that campaign, but an entire generation has passed since the people were first asked to vote on the Eighth Amendment.

And despite the headlines generated by some of the more heated television debates held of late, there has been a greater level of respect for differing perspectives on abortion on this occasion.

However, there is clearly substantial division on the issue and we suspect that the margin of victory/defeat for whichever side carries the argument, will be slender.

The ‘No/Retain’ side appears to have gained some momentum according to polls and it would appear that there will be a clear rural/urban split, with the latter demograph likely to opt for ‘Yes/Repeal’ by a considerable margin.

As is so often the case in referenda, the day may well be carried by those who remain in the ‘Don’t Know’ camp and it’s been interesting to hear views of those older voters who have changed their mind from their 1983 position. Indeed, the ‘grey vote’ may not prove as uniform in their voting pattern as had been initially perceived.

And when one recalls that the 1995 Divorce Referendum was ultimately carried by virtue of one vote per ballot box in favour of introducing divorce, it’s important to realise the power and significance of your individual vote.

The reality remains that an Irish woman who wishes to have an abortion can travel to the UK, the Netherlands or elsewhere for a termination. But this option is not necessarily available to all, taking economic or other considerations into account.

So the choice about abortion services being made in this State or not is what we’re being asked to effectively vote for this Friday.

However, the ultimate nature of those laws, if the Eighth Amendment is repealed, will be a matter for the Oireachtas to determine and we cannot speculate too heavily on its implications for medical practitioners until such laws are debated and detailed.

Perhaps the time has come for some tolerance in relation to abortion, and it’s clear that this campaign has particularly energised young women who want to have the right to choose in their country.

Ireland is a much different place socially than it was back in 1983 and while the Catholic Church remains a significant element of Irish life, it has clearly lost some power over the past 30-plus years for a myriad of reasons. However, we will have to await the outcome of what Friday’s vote will mean in terms of abortion provision for Irish women.

Voting in accordance to one’s faith or political persuasion is not as iron clad as was once the case in Ireland. All we can do now is wait and see what result is delivered and how the majority of Irish voters will opt to speak.