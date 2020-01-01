John Delaney seeks big job in USA

No, your eyes are not deceiving you, John Delaney is seeking the US Democratic nomination to battle it out with sitting President Donald Trump in next year’s election.

However, the John Delaney in question is not the former FAI chief, rather a 56-year-old former US congressman for Maryland and, at the time of writing, one of a diminishing group of people seeking the party’s nomination.



Polls indicate that the four leading Democratic candidates are Senator Bernie Sanders; Senator Elizabeth Warren; Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg; and former Vice President, Joe Biden. However, still fighting their corners are Mr Delaney; Senator Amy Klobuchar; Billionaire, Tom Steyer; Senator Michael Bennett, Colorado; Billionaire, Michael Bloomberg; and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii; former Massachusetts Governor, Deval Patrick and Tech executive, Andrew Yang, a former Presidential Ambassador for Barack Obama.

According to US polls, there is no clear leader among the 12 remaining candidates with Joe Biden and Bernie Saunders slight favourites. The big question for the Democratic Party is whether or not either of them could defeat President Trump who is presiding over one of the best economies the US has had for years.