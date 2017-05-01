Kilkenny blocks naming of new bridge over the Barrow

Fresh from their success at blocking a boundary extension from Waterford into South Kilkenny, politicians from the Piltown Electoral Area have turned their attention to their Wexford counterparts in New Ross.At a meeting of New Ross Municipal District Council, the members unanimously agreed to name the new by-pass bridge over the Barrow the ‘Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge’ in honour of the late President JFK’s mother. Wexford is the lead local authority overseeing the construction of the bridge.However, at a more recent joint meeting of politicians from the two local authorities the Kilkenny politicians pointed out that one half of the bridge falls in Kilkenny and they should have an input into what name is decided.A committee with representatives from both sides has been formed to tease out a name but I wouldn’t hold my breath.If I remember correctly, there were similar discussions between Waterford and Kilkenny about naming the new toll bridge over the Suir near Grannagh. Initially called the Suir Bridge, and colloquially known as the ‘Cat Flap’, both Councils later agreed to name the bridge in honour of Irish patriot, Thomas Francis Meagher.

