Long train running

Travelling by train is generally a pleasure, especially when it’s not too crowded. In this country, our trains travel at a fairly sedate pace and, I guess, that adds to safety. In Britain, the trains are faster and even more so on some routes in Continental Europe. So, how would you feel about travelling in Japan’s new ALFA-X bullet train currently undergoing testing?Once it enters operation, it will run at speeds of up to 224 mph, making it the world’s fastest bullet train. It will outpace China’s Fuxing train that runs a little slower despite being designed with the same top speed capabilities.



The Japanese train will be tested on a 280 kilometre stretch of line late at night when there is not much traffic to contend with. Other fast-train models are also undergoing testing in Japan and the flurry of new models coincides with the country’s preparations to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.