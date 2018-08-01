Wednesday, August 1st

New Barrow Bridge To Be Named Soon

By John O' Connor. Published on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 at 11:54 am

As work continues on the magnificent new bridge across the River Barrow from the Pink Rock near Glenmore to Stokestown on the Wexford side of the river, a total of 209 submissions have been received regarding the name of the bridge that will enable traffic to bypass New Ross, currently a bottleneck at peak times.

Works are ongoing at the Glenmore Roundabout, as the Ballyverneen Road Overbridge continues. | Photos: www.n25newross.ie

Works are ongoing at the Glenmore Roundabout, as the Ballyverneen Road Overbridge continues. | Photos: www.n25newross.ie


There were 138 submissions from Wexford suggesting 47 different names and 71 submissions from Kilkenny putting forward 30 names. The decision will be made from a shortlist at a joint meeting of members from Piltown Municipal District and New Ross Municipal District on October 3rd. If a joint decision is not agreed, the councilors will vote on the outcome.

Incidentally, there are negative stirrings in some quarters regarding Waterford Regional Airport. At a recent meeting of South Kilkenny and Wexford elected representatives, New Ross based Councillor, Martin Murphy (Ind), was not supported when he called for a plan to be advanced for an airport in South Kilkenny to replace the Waterford facility.

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or
subscribe to our Electronic edition.

Leave a Comment