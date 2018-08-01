New Barrow Bridge To Be Named Soon
As work continues on the magnificent new bridge across the River Barrow from the Pink Rock near Glenmore to Stokestown on the Wexford side of the river, a total of 209 submissions have been received regarding the name of the bridge that will enable traffic to bypass New Ross, currently a bottleneck at peak times.
There were 138 submissions from Wexford suggesting 47 different names and 71 submissions from Kilkenny putting forward 30 names. The decision will be made from a shortlist at a joint meeting of members from Piltown Municipal District and New Ross Municipal District on October 3rd. If a joint decision is not agreed, the councilors will vote on the outcome.
Incidentally, there are negative stirrings in some quarters regarding Waterford Regional Airport. At a recent meeting of South Kilkenny and Wexford elected representatives, New Ross based Councillor, Martin Murphy (Ind), was not supported when he called for a plan to be advanced for an airport in South Kilkenny to replace the Waterford facility.
