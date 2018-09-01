Still No Show Like a Joe Show!

Almost 11 years after his death (where does the time go?) Joe Dolan continues to be as popular as ever.

Such are the numbers of people coming to Mullingar to visit his statue and grave, Westmeath County Council has decided to create an App that people can use when they visit the town.

The App will guide tourists directly to Joe’s statue in Mullingar Town Centre where the plinth has already been replaced several times due to the amount of people standing on it to have their photographs or selfies taken with the Star. As well as a number of other locations in the town such as his birthplace at Grange Cottages, tourists will be shown the best route to get to Walshestown Cemetery where Joe was laid to rest. God be good to him.



Speaking of statues, I see where the people of Castlemaine in County Kerry have finally decided to cash in of the name of the town’s most favourite son. Jack Duggan, better known as The Wild Colonial Boy, left Castlemaine for Australia as a very young man and ended up as the country’s most famous outlaw supposedly robbing the rich to help the poor.He was finally killed and shot dead in an ambush involving three policemen two of which he killed.The statue is costing €40,000 and before too long locals hope it will draw tourists to their town which on the road from Killarney to Dingle.