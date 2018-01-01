Mobile Phone Health Debate Back on Agenda



The debate about mobile phone radiation and whether or not it is damaging to health is back on the agenda.

It first emerged years ago when mobiles became popular with a large percentage of the population but, for a long while, there hasn’t been much talk about it.

Now, however, the debate about electromagnetic radiation has taken on a new lease of life.

Some months ago, an Italian court ruled in favor of a plaintiff who argued that his brain tumor was the result of excessive work-related cell-phone use over a 15-year period. Personally, I would want to read all the evidence before arriving at my own conclusion.

Studies have not established any definitive links between health problems and radiofrequency (RF) energy, the type of radiation emitted by cell phones but experts agree that more research, and more time, is needed to fully understand the potential health implications of long-term cell-phone use.

However, we should remember that the amount of radiation emitted from mobile phones or WiFi devices is well below safety standards set for consumer products.

What prompted the latest debate was a decision by the Californian Department of Public Health to take no chances by issuing ‘guidelines’ for what they believe could be healthier mobile phone usage.

The experts recommend keeping phones away from the body when they’re not in use, in a bag rather than a pocket. They also recommend sleeping with phones away from the bed. They also ask people to consider using speakerphone or a headset to make calls, rather than holding the phone to their heads.

