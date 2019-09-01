The year 2050 – how earth survived

The September issue of Time Magazine is a special climate production featuring a main article written by Bill McKribben who assumes the role of a writer summing up the world climate situation in the year 2050.



Bill McKibben is an American environmentalist, author, and journalist who has written extensively on the impact of global warming. He is the Schumann Distinguished Scholar at Middlebury College and leader of one of the USA’s most influential anti-carbon campaign groups.

I am not sure how much, if any, of the article is available free on the internet but it is certainly a thought provoking piece and worth getting hold of.

Many environmentalists hope the scenarios painted by the writer will prove to be prophetic because, if not, somebody else may write a different and devastating conclusion.

The article starts off by saying: “It’s 2050. The world has changed forever but we averted the worst. Here’s what we did.”

The final paragraph reads: “We know much better now: we know that we’ve knocked the planet off its foundations and that our job, for the foreseeable centuries, is to absorb the bounce as she rolls. We’re dancing as nimbly as we can and, so far, we haven’t crashed.”

Most of our children and grandchildren will still be alive in 2050. Please God, our planet will still be a pleasant place for them to inhabit.