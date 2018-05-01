“There hasn’t nearly been nearly enough recognition of the sheer incidence rate of the different forms of acquired brain injury.”

That’s the contention of Dr Brian Walrdon, a Senior Clinical Psychologist with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII), an organisation which recently described such injuries as “a silent epidemic leaving families struggling to cope in every corner of the country”.

“We would estimate that, in the ball park, 13,000 people a year acquire some form of brain injury in Ireland, but we suspect that number is probably a considerable under-estimate and that the true figure is probably in the upper teens when you bring into play illnesses such as stroke, traumatic brain injury and the other ways in which people suffer brain injuries as well, such as brain tumours and infections,” said Dr Waldron.

“So you’re talking about a very large national health problem which hasn’t received a significant level of media attention.”

ABII Chief Executive Barbara O’Connell presented the issue in stark terms: “Traumatic brain injury is a silent epidemic in this country and while there is no cure for it, we can manage it better and faster with greater research into interventions,” she said.

“The brain injuries we see every day are life-altering, often leaving individuals and their families to cope with severe deficits in memory, communication, physical ability and behavioural difficulties.”

Early intervention, she added, is crucial “because there’s a short period of time after an injury where the brain can rewire some of the cells but other areas of the brain may not get full function back.”

Akin to post-heart attack patients, given that most tend not to stroll around open shirted, demonstrating where their sternum was split during bypass surgery, the outside world can be largely oblivious to someone attempting to cope with the aftermath of brain injury.

When suffering or injury is not outwardly visible, the reality of daily life for someone attempting to regain a sense of normalcy in the face of such physical trauma is often lost on those who aren’t impacted by such illnesses.



This level of hardship is lost on the ’snap out of it’ brigade who probably don’t know that, according to ABII, 40 per cent of brain injury survivors experience depression. And this was certainly news to me prior to my conversation with Dr Waldron.“That figure comes from well-designed international studies from around the world wherein you look at them, take an average across five to six studies and then arrive at a figure in the region of between 30 to 40 per cent of people showing signs of major depression in the first couple of years following a brain injury. And similarly then, when it comes to anxiety disorders, between 15 and 20 per cent of people will experience post traumatic stress or develop panic symptoms as well as obsessive compulsive traits, so between both of the aforementioned, such rates of depression among those who have suffered brain injury or anxiety disorder have been consistently recorded worldwide.”Of course, no two brain injuries are exactly the same, and the nature of recovery is an entirely individual experience, albeit a lengthy journey which may take in several years.And given its remit as a provider of community-based neuro-rehabilitation for brain injury survivors, ABII is seeking increased level of research, in addition to a clinical audit, so that enhanced interventions for patients can be provided during recovery.

Said Ms O’Connell: “More research is critical so that we can increase effectiveness of interventions in the short term period immediately after injury. The more we know and learn, the more progress we can make with neuro-rehabilitation ands ensure more people live to their full potential.”

Of course, the news here isn’t all negative: there are those who recover and go on to live full lives, but further research would certainly leave more people enjoying a better quality of life post-surgery.

“We constantly work from a person-centred approach, taking account of the whole person and the life they had before injury so we can work with them to help them recover as much quality of life as possible,” said Dr Waldron.

“With more research into interventions, this could open up more opportunities to tap into the potential of brain injury survivors and help them to progress more quickly.”

It’s important to stress that ABII tends not to deal with too many injuries which are directly related to field sports such as rugby and hurling, a point Dr Waldron was keen to make.

“It’s important to let parents in particular know that’s the case. And for me, I also feel it’s important to state that a real risk factor (in relation to acquired brain injury) isn’t in play when it comes to both hurling and rugby.”

He swiftly added: “ABII led the debate on concussion awareness in sport about 10 years ago and over the last decade, I feel there’s been a sea-change (in attitudes) and I’ve been very happy to see it. If you look at the GAA, having introduced mandatory helmet wearing at underage level and noting that this led to a reduction in eye and facial injuries by about 40 per cent, that rule was then brought in across the board back in 2010. And when it comes to rugby, the IRFU have published excellent and clear guidelines when it comes to what to do in the event of a potential concussion, and that’s another welcome change.”

For now, ABII’s main focus is set on firmly establishing how many people in Ireland have suffered traumatic brain injury. One hopes that the HSE and Department of Health will fund ABII’s research-led efforts to create improved outcomes for those patients who are suffering in silence.



