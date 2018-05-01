Make Your Voice Heard

“The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to the life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.” - Article 40.3.3 of Bunreacht na hÉireann

The Eighth Amendment has been part of Irish reality for 35 years. Abortion is a socio-political hot potato that has divided society in the interim (and previously) and has been, at least from this juncture, not been satisfactorily addressed by successive governments since 1983.

Yes, referenda have been held in relation to abortion both in 1992 and 2002, while in 2013, the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act was passed by TDs and Senators which regulated termination of pregnancy where there was a real and substantive risk to the life of a pregnant woman.

But the proof of sustained political fudging on abortion is presented to us by virtue of another trip to the polling stations this Friday.

And it’s important to point out that the Irish abortion question will not be permanently settled should the ‘Yes’ argument prevail at the polls given that the proposed new Article 40.3.3 wording reads: “Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancy.”

It’s also worth referring to the words of Referendum Commission Chairperson Isobel Kennedy who (writing in the independent guide we’ve all received in recent weeks) states: “Laws are made by the Oireachtas. You are not being asked in this referendum to vote on any particular law relating to the termination of pregnancy.”

The only certainty of politics is uncertainty. And while one believes the composition of the current Dáil would legislate under a repealed Eighth Amendment, transferring authority on our abortion laws from the people to parliament means it will surely prove a substantial topic at the doors come the next general election – and beyond, potentially.



And for those TDs who are perceived to have come down on one side of the matter previously only to subsequently alter their position on abortion, there may well be an electoral price to pay in due course.A ‘Yes’ vote shall see the Constitutional position on abortion amended and will permit the Dáil and Seanad to pass laws regulating for the termination of pregnancy. Such laws would not be required to limit the availability of abortion as established by the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act (2013).Any new abortion laws could, of course, be declared invalid by the Supreme Court should they be challenged in the event of the Repeal argument being carried this Friday, and it would be a surprise to me were no legal challenge to arise thereafter.A ‘No’ vote means Article 40.3.3 will remain as is in the Constitution and that the Oireachtas could only continue to pass laws in relation to the termination of pregnancy as established by the aforementioned 2013 Act. It also means that the Constitutional provisions on freedom to travel abroad for a termination and the right to access information on abortion shall remain as is.

I write this column conscious that I, as a man, can never, in a first person sense, be directly impacted upon by the experience and reality of pregnancy. I can never have morning sickness. I can never give birth. I can never miscarry. Nor will I ever have to give consideration to travelling abroad for an abortion.

My experience of pregnancy, is, by virtue of my gender, different to what any woman will ever experience. That doesn’t mean I don’t have a view, nor does it mean that I shouldn’t have a view. But I’m conscious that my perspective is different.

Men who choose to speak on behalf of women, such as Catholic priests who have taken a vow of celibacy and therefore have no intimate knowledge or experience of helping a wife or partner through a pregnancy (be it planned or crisis) come to this debate, again, with a different perspective.

It’s worth pointing out that any man (be they ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ voters) who hasn’t had first hand experience as a husband or partner to a pregnant woman, also comes to this debate with a perspective not grounded within their own individual realities.

All of this means that there are graded distinctions tied into both gender and personal experience which we men cannot avoid acknowledging.

Life experience, I would argue, is the greatest teacher of all and just like the politician, for example, who’s had a comfortable upbringing and therefore has never known the reality of a hard financial day, the clerical position on parenthood alone surely holds less water than a parent’s position on parenthood.

In its sole contribution to the campaign discourse, The Association of Catholic Priests said it would not tell anyone how they should vote, and that’s how it ought to be in Republic.

They collectively stated: “But we encourage both ourselves and any citizens who may be interested in our viewpoint, to do the best we can to acquaint ourselves with exactly what we are being asked to vote for, and what the possible consequences of our vote may be. Having done that to the best of our ability, and following it with the, often painful and difficult, task of consulting our conscience, let us cast our vote. A vote cast in accordance with each person’s conscience, whatever the result, deserves the respect of all.”

Ireland has changed across a range of social parameters since the 1983 Referendum. Whether the electorate chooses to change Article 40.3.3 or not is now in the hands of the people. Please air your voice this Friday.