Two new, local books worthy of your attention at present are in the shops now and would make great stocking fillers this Christmas. ‘Decies’ the latest journal from the Waterford Archaeological and Historical Society features 13 city and county articles from a range of authors and is well illustrated. It’s a great read especially for anybody interested in local history.The second book, ‘The Hidden History of the Harney Family and their Ancestors’, is by Dr Rosemarie O’Connor Quinn.



The Harneys lived in Dunmore East for many years and their grocery store and victualling business, Stapleton and Harney, thrived in the village for over a century. The book includes the story of a Harney ancestor, Richard Stapleton, whose family in Ireland can be traced back to 1171.

The author says the Dunmore East of the late 19th and early 20th centuries was vibrant with its own momentum. She describes the Harneys as ‘reserved and quiet residents, not always in tune with their Dunmore East neighbours’.