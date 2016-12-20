The Rose Blooms In Mooncoin

Sonya Dunphy knows all about turning a negative into a positive. The Mooncoin woman who broke her neck in an accident a couple of years ago and was forced to give up work has just opened her own florist in the village and business is ‘blooming’!

Married mother of two, worked for many years in local factories before managing her local Centra for nine years. Unfortunately due to an accident which saw her break her neck, Sonya was forced to give up work and rethink her career plan.

“I was caught between a rock and a hard place. I couldn’t go back to do the job I was originally doing. So I thought about it and decided to retrain in something else,” explains Sonya.

She has no idea why she chose floristry other than she loves flowers. “I always loved getting flowers. I’ll probably never get another bouquet now that I own my own florists,” she laughs.

Although still in its infancy, The Rose Bloom, is doing well and has been strongly supported by the local community. “Things are going great Thank God. All my bouquets are presented in boxes unless a customer says so, because I think they look nicer. I also do wreaths and provide a local delivery service.

I will be doing weddings as well so hopefully that part of the business will grow in coming months.”

The Rose Bloom is open Tuesday to Friday from 9.30 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 9.30 am to 4 pm.



