TQS Integration to sponsor Waterford GAA County Teams

TQS Integration announced their 2020 sponsorship of Waterford GAA county teams at a special function at their Group Headquarters in Lismore last week.The sponsorship covers all Waterford county hurling and football teams from under 14 to senior in both codes and will be performance bonus related. Once again. the county jersey along with all leisure wear including track suits, polos, windcheaters, training tops and kit bags will carry the TQS Integration logo.

TQS Integration, with Corporate Head Quarters in Lismore, Ireland; is a global data intelligence consultancy group specialising in the management of real-time data from manufacturing assets within organisations, working in partnership with best-in-class technology companies globally.



They are currently recruiting up to fifty staff and are expanding into new markets including Australia. Speaking on behalf of TQS Integration at the launch, Máire Quilty, Corporate Managing Director said, “My executive team and all at TQS Integration are delighted to be launching this year’s sponsorship with Waterford GAA. This sponsorship I feel is an ideal opportunity for us to promote our company nationally and indeed internationally now as well.As a Waterford based company operating in the international stage, we hold special pride in being an Irish success story, and as a Waterford native I feel particularly honoured to be sponsors of our county teams over the last few years and we are delighted to support them in any way we can again this year. I want to wish all team managers especially new hurling senior manager Liam Cahill every success in 2020 – we will be behind you all the way.In particular I want to publicly thank County Board Chairman PJ Ryan and his Board officers for all their help and support with our sponsorship and to wish PJ every success in the future as he steps down from his role.

Also speaking at the launch, Waterford Chairman, PJ Ryan, said, “We in Waterford GAA are delighted to have a company like TQS Integration as our team sponsors again for 2020. They are an outstanding and successful Waterford based international company and we are so proud to have them on board. I want to personally thank them for being so courteous and professional in our dealings with them and I look forward to a strong working and successful relationship into the future. With the huge costs now involved in running our county teams it would be impossible to prepare them to the level required without their generous support and sponsorship”.

Also at the launch were senior hurling and football managers Liam Cahill and Benji Whelan along with senior players from both senior county teams as well as County Board officers.