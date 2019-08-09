“I think Zack wants to go to England”. Alan Reynolds

Alan Reynjolds tried to explain what had unfolded during the match and also explained what the current situation is with star player Zack Elbouzedi.“We could have no complaints about the outcome to be honest. The whole thing is that you speak about starting well and not to give them any momentum. The goal was coming too because we didn’t start well.“We should have stopped the cross and I’m disappointed with Matthew. He is disappointed himself, but they gave them the momentum. We grew into the game after 15-20 minutes, but the second goal was a real sucker punch.



“I’m not blaming Matt. He is disappointed with himself, but he was super last week and has kept us in game. He is disappointed because he has high standards, but the second goal is a killer right on the stroke of half time. I think that goal ended the contest really.“The second half was a little better. I took off Zack (Elbouzedi) and if I’m honest, he shouldn’t have played here tonight. He isn’t one that you would be taking off let’s be honest because he is one of my go-to men, but you could see that he wasn’t himself. He hasn’t played in six weeks and we just need to mind him.

“We brought on Michael O’Connor and Cory Galvin. We were okay, but we didn’t work their keeper Peter Cherrie at all. We didn’t create any chances and they could have caught us on the break on a couple of occasions.“I think that we have been lacking in the final third. That’s it really. We’ve had injuries and that so that hasn’t helped us. Will (Fitzgerald) has an injury now as well. We got Walter Figueira in and I was hoping that he would be available tonight, so I’m hoping that he’ll give us something in that end.

“It’s good to have another striker in and you can see that it’s tough going on lads at the minute, especially the younger lads. He can play wide or up top; he is quick and he’ll cause problems so I’m looking forward to getting him involved.

With Zack Elbouzedi linked with a move to Dundalk, Reynolds said, “The latest news on Zack is that I know that both Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are interested in him, but I don’t know where it is at the minute in terms of an offer.“My view is that I think that Zack wants to go to England. I think he is happy to play here until the end of the season and maybe go to England. There’s obviously a lot of enquiries about him and a lot of people watching him, but his focus at the minute is to get himself right. His focus is getting himself playing games, but I know that the big two clubs want him so that’s where that is.

“Our next league game is home to Cork now on August 16th tand while we do have two cup games, our aim is to have a few lads back. We won’t have Sam (Bone) back next week, but hopefully he’ll be fit for the game against Cork and we’ll be looking to get Kevin Lynch, Will Fitzgerald and Zack fully fit for that game.”