“We just need to worry about ourselves”. Izzy Akinade.

Izzy Akinade worked hard up front without any joy against a very strong Bohemians defence who have yet to concede a goal in the league to date and he gave his opinion after the game. “We should have won the game considering how well we played in the game. We had the chances to win it especially in the second half, but we have to be happy with a point. “We dominated the ball, but we couldn’t take our chances. These things happen in football. We got another point on the board and we’ve got to be happy with that. We were looking for all three points, but a point against Bohs isn’t the worst-case scenario for us.



“We have to move on from this now and look forward to our next game next Friday.“We defended very well and some of the passages of play were very good. I think that if we play like we did in the second half for the next few coming up, we’ll be doing very well, but for now we’ll just have to be happy with this point.“Their keeper made two great saves in the second half to deny Kenny (Browne) and Rory (Feely). He is a very good goalkeeper and you could see that he was playing with great confidence tonight. That’s four clean sheets for him now and he is a very good keeper.

“We need to just get as many points as we can. You start to see where teams are after the first ten games and we want to be up there challenging like the rest of the teams. The battle starts to begin after these games so hopefully we’ll be in the mix.

“Dundalk is up next and that’s never an easy game for us. They haven’t had the best of starts to the league and I suppose the same could be said for ourselves. I suppose we could be doing better, but we’re a new squad and we’ll be going to Dundalk ready to battle.