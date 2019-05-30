“We need to improve for the second half of the season”. Alan Reynolds

“I’m happy with the result. We’ve been conceding a lot of goals lately and we worked on that, as you could see tonight. We had a game plan and we surrendered possession of the ball in certain areas.“We left them have the ball at times and we were hoping to catch them on the counterattack. I don’t think Matt Connor really had a save to make and, on another night, we could have had four or five goals if we more clinical.

“I know that it’s different for the fans to go and see us surrender possession. I’m sure that there was a little bit of frustration in the stands, but we were conceding too many goals and we need to work harder on the pitch.“We had conceded three against Dundalk, Sligo and Finn Harps so I think that we would have been stupid to keep doing what we were doing. We needed to change something and while it mightn’t have been easy on the eye, tonight was all about getting the result.

“I think that on chances tonight, we deserved it, maybe on possession however they had more of it. I watched them play a lot recently and every game they play, they dominate possession. I saw them against Shamrock Rovers and Cork City in their last two games.“They’ve got more of the game, but let’s be honest, we could have had another three goals near the end. Their keeper, who is a top-class keeper, makes three top saves and kept them in the game.

“We now have a break for four or five weeks. It will allow us the chance to get players like Kenny Browne, Kevin Lynch and Dean Walsh back fit. We have players that have played a lot of games and it’s a great opportunity for both Zack and Aaron to represent their country.

“It’s a long way to our next home game against Bohs on June 28. There could be a lot of changes before that in personnel. Some players might go and we’ll see what we can do come the transfer window opens in July. We’ll see what happens there.

“We’ve half the season over now. Am I happy with things overall and this includes myself? The answer is No. We need to do better for the second half of the season that’s for sure. We need to be more consistent, stop conceding goals and be better in our general play. That’s the plan for the second part of our season.”