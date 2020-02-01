Akin Odimayo and Andre Burley sign on loan from Reading FC.

Waterford FC last week announced the loan signings of Akin Odimayo and Andre Burley from Reading FC.Akin, 20, made his full debut with the Reading senior squad back in August 2019 against Plymouth to become the 53rd player to graduate from the Royals Academy. Akin also lined out nine times for the Royals U23’s this season.

Andre, also a regular with the Reading FC U23’s, made three appearances for the Royals in the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season. The centre half made nine appearances this season with the Ready U23’s before making the move to the RSCSpeaking to Waterford FC Akin said he was delighted to have made the move to Waterford and that he had been made feel very welcome since arriving.“It’s been great since I’ve arrived. Everyone around the club has been really good in helping us to get to know everyone



“Obviously coming in so close to the first day of the season creates a few challenges.The training here is so good. It’s at a really high level. In my head, if training is this good I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing some games“I’m excited to get playing. The fans can expect a defender who’s defensively solid and not afraid to put a tackle in, but at the same time I’m happy to play football when I’m on the ball.”Also speaking to WaterfordFC.ie, Andre said he was looking forward to linking up with Akin and seeing how they fare in the League of Ireland.

“It’s a great club here. It’s a great set up with a really good group of boys in the dressing room. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it here since I landed. “Myself and Akin have been playing together for years now. We both know how the other operates and we tend to play fairly well off each other.“I’m looking forward to getting out and playing now in front of the fans. I’m one of those players who gives 100 per cent every time. An old school defender, but like Akin I fancy myself to play football when I’m on the ball.Manager Alan Reynolds said he’s pleased with the two latest signings to his squad for the 2020 season. Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie Alan said:

“I’m really happy with how the boys have settled in since arriving here. It shows real professionalism out of them to be able to come in and get the heads down straight away ahead of the first game.They are both eager to play and show what they can do. They fit in well in the dressing room, and I think playing first-team football will stand them well in the long run.”