Ballinroad win the big Western Derby

Waterford Premier League

The Waterford Premier League resumed on Saturday last when the Villa played hosts to Southend United in Connors Park. The home side took the lead through Adam Heaslip after just seven minutes of play. Michael Merrigan got the visitors back on level terms on 21 minutes. The hosts went back in front through Heaslip but Ryan Sinnott brought parity once again early in the second half. The Villa however sealed the game with a late sxtrike from Ivan Homoki. Final score; Villa 3 Southend United 2.



Tramore kept the pressure on the leaders Ferrybank with a vital home win against Carrick United in Graun Park on Saturday night. Second half goals from Zack Shanahan (69) and Darragh Wall (77) secured the vital win for the Seagulls. Final score; Tramore 2 Carrick United 0.The big game on Sunday was the Western Derby clash between Ballinroad and Dungarvan United in St Laurence’s Park.

This was the first ever game between the two clubs in the Premier League. David Looby put the Rams in front from the penalty spot early on and he found the net once again from the spot before the interval. Mark Ferncome pulled the Old Borough outfit back into the game but the high scoring newly promoted Ballinroad then took over completely. Paul Whyte made it 3-1 in the opening stages of the second period and Whyte then went on to score two more goals to complete his hat-trick.

James Coade then made it 6-1 with a late strike. The amazing debut of Ballinroad in the Premier League is undoubtedly the main talking point of the current season. Final score. Ballinroad 6 Dungarvan United 1.

Tramore Rangers remain rooted to the bottom of the table after losing to Hibernians in Mitchel Kennedy Park. Mark O’Keeffe (2), Adham Masgood (46) and Jason Keane (77) secured an easy win for the reigning champions. Final score; Hibernians 3 Tramore Rangers 0.