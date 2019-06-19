BARR ON A UPWARD CURVE

Fintan Walsh Reports

Thomas Barr continued his fine form in this season’s Diamond League meetings when he finished second in the 400m hurdles at the famous Bislet Games in Oslo last Thursday in a season’s best time of 49.11

Norway’s Karsten Warholm, the hot favourite and reigning World and European champion, thrilled the home crowd with a hugely impressive win in a new personal best time 47.33 which is a new European record.

Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands) was third in 49.12 a season’s best for him also.



Barr began his Diamond League campaign with a third place finish in 50.28 behind Karsten Holmes and TJ Holmes on May 30th.A week later the Waterford athlete improved his time to 49.65 but had to settle for fourth at the Rome Diamond League behind Rai Benjamin (USA) whom won in 47.58.Barr however will take some satisfaction from the fact that David Kendziera (USA) and Takatoshi Abe (Japan) who finished second and third in Rome were behind him in fourth and fifth in Oslo.Overall this was a very positive and pleasing performance from Barr who now concentrates on a few weeks heavy training before his next race.Barr’s main target for the year of course is The World Championships, which begin in in Doha on Saturday, September 28th.

In other international news the European Games take place from Friday next, June 21st to Sunday, June 30th in Minsk, Belarus.

Athletics is one of the sports to feature in these Games and Níamh Whelan (Ferrybank AC) will compete in the 100m for Ireland.