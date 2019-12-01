Barry Williams resigns as WFC secretary

Waterford FC troubled build up to the new season was dealt another massive blow on Friday last when Barry Williams resigned as club secretary. Williams took up his position in 2014 when John O’Sullivan was the chairman and Roddy Collins was the manager of the club.

He remained in his position until last weekend but decided to step down because “a lack of clarity about the direction the club is taking”.



During the past six weeks players such as Rory Feely, Georgie Poynton, Dean O’Halloran, Shane Duggan and Walter Figuera have signed for various clubs in the League of Ireland, but this latest development has really upset the supporters. The affable Williams, who is a teacher in St Paul’s Community College carried out his duties at Waterford FC with pride and honour and he stated on Friday last that he was “bitterly upset to have to take this decision because I loved working for the club but I simply could not carry on due to the current situation there”.

His wife Allison also served the club and she served in the club shop on match days. As stated this latest development has caused a lot of debate and there is no doubt that Barry Williams will be a hard act to follow especially with the new campaign due to get underway in mid-February.