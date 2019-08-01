Blues battle their way into last eight

FAI Cup Round 2

Glengad United 0

Waterford FC 2

Waterford FC became the only team from Munster to make into the quarter-final’s of the FAI Cup when they defeated Glengad United in McGinn Park, Buncrana on Saturday afternoon last. Just as they did in the previous round against Maynooth University Town they had to battle hard to break down a stubborn non-league side but it all worked out fine following the ninety minutes of play. This game saw Michael O’Connor score his first ever goal for the club since he joined from Linfield and he was thrilled to have got off the mark for the Blues. Cory Galvin has netted some fine goals this season and got his name on the scoresheet also.

After starting the game on the front foot, they put Glengad under intense pressure with Cory Galvin having an effort on five minutes when he cracked in an angle effort that was saved by keeper Kevin McLaughlin before he fired the rebound into the side netting.

Blues striker Michael O’Connor, who was recalled to the team after sitting out the defeat to Shamrock Rovers, brought a good save out of McLaughlin on eleven minutes before the hosts had their first chance soon afterwards with Terence Doherty on the receiving end of a Stephen McLaughlin pass, but he shot wide of the target.Cory Galvin carved out a great chance to put the Blues in front on the half hour when he found space for himself inside the penalty area before unleashing a stinging shot that took a deflection off Seamus Doherty and after the ball came back off the post, McLaughlin saved.



The woodwork denied Reynolds’ outfit the lead goal on thirty three minutes when Sam Bone, on his first start for the club, picked up possession thirty yards from goal before powering a shot goalwards that saw keeper Kevin McLaughlin tip the ball onto the bar and over.Both Galvin and O’Connor continued to threat the Glengad goal with the attackers having chances before the sound of the half time whistle, the latter taken the net off the goal as the two teams went in at the break on level terms.

Georgie Poynton sent in the delivery that nearly unlocked the key to the Glengad defence on the hour mark when his corner kick found the head of O’Connor, but McLaughlin saved before the Blues striker had a penalty appeal for handball turned down by referee Damien MacGraith minutes later.

Waterford did get the goal that their dominance deserved with seventy minutes on the clock when Shane Duggan sent in a free kick from the right-side of the area that was blocked by John McLaughlin and after Seamus Doherty fluffed his lines with a clearance straight to Michael O’Connor, his strike trickled past Kevin McLaughlin.

After Glengad had a decent chance three minutes later when Stephen McLaughlin and Terence Doherty again combining well, but the shot by Doherty was tame which allowed Matthew Connor to gather, the insurance second goal arrived four minutes from time.A sloppy pass from Glengad midfielder Stephen McLaughlin was intercepted by midfielder Georgie Poynton, who in turn played the ball through for Cory Galvin and after racing at goal, he beat Kevin McLaughlin with a low shot that saw his side book their place in the last eight of the cup.