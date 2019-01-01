Blues continue impressive build up

Waterford FC Pre-season Friendly. Game No 3

Waterford FC 4 Limerick FC 0

Waterford FC recorded another fine display on Sunday at the RSC when they proved too strong for a Limerick team who will play in the First Division this season following their relegation from the Premier League. The Blues lined out with a strong starting eleven and from an early stage the outcome was never in any doubt. Waterford have now scored 18 goals from their three games played to date and have yet to concede a goal.Shane Duggan shot over the bar in the first minute and J.J Lunney then tested the Limerick goalkeeper Jack Brady after 15 minutes. It was only a matter of time before the breakthrough arrived and the goal came after 17 minutes.



Shane Duggan played the ball through to Izzy Akinade who controlled it before shooting from 18 yards. Jack Brady saved his effort but Shane Duggan, following through headed the ball to the back of the net from six yards.J.J Lunney and Izzy Akinade both went close afterwards but then Bastien Hery scored an incredible goal on 36 minutes. He looked up and noticed that Jack Brady was off his line and from all of 30 yards the French born player sent a rasping shot to the roof of the net. Three minutes later Izzy Akinade had an effort saved by Jack Brady.The ball rolled back to J.J. Lunney but his shot was blocked on the line by defender Sean Russell.

Limerick almost pulled a goal back on the hour mark through Gerard Barry but after beating the goalkeeper Damien Delaney got back in the nick of time to kick the ball off the line.

Dean O’Halloran scored goal number three after 72 minutes from inside the penalty area after taking a pin-point through ball from John Martin.Four minutes later Dean Walsh, who just like Dean O’Halloran was a second half substitute, got in on the scoring act.Shane Griffin cut in from the left and he squared the ball to Walsh and he beat Jack Brady from the edge of the 18 yards box. Cory Galvin was unlucky on 80 minutes. He rattled in a dipping shot from 30 yards but the ball went narrowly over the crossbar. Overall this was another useful outing for the new look Blues who will host Bray Wanderers at the RSC on Saturday next at 2.00pm.