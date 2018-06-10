Blues Outclass Ten Man Saints



Waterford FC 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Waterford FC cemented their hopes of European football next season by defeating St Patrick’s Athletic at the RSC on Friday last.

The team showed a few changes from the one which lost away to Cork City the previous week. Matthew Connor replaced Lawrence Vigouroux in goal and Derek Daly slotted in at left-full back in place of Dylan Barnett who was attending a wedding in Florida. the Blues are now nine points clear of the Saints and six clear of Derry City who defeated Bohemians in Dalymount Park.

Sitting in third position, Waterford certainly have Europe in their sights next season. The Saints had central defender Kevin Toner red-carded after just 15 minutes and his dismissal did not help their cause. The underside of the crossbar denied the Saints the lead on nine minutes when Conan Byrne whipped in a free kick that was knocked down by Ryan Brennan into the path of Darragh Markey but his thunderous effort struck the woodwork.Kevin Toner was sent off after 15 minutes when he was judged to have taken down Izzy Akinade just outside the box as the striker advanced on Barry Murphy’s goal. Courtney Duffus missed a brilliant chance to put the home side in front on 28 minutes. Akinade got the better of Ian Bermingham and floated the ball to Duffus but his close-range header was straight at St. Pat’s keeper Barry Murphy.



Faysel Kasmi teased up Rory Feely on the edge of the penalty area five minutes before the break but the defender couldn’t direct his right-footed effort on target.The Blues took the lead ten minutes into the second half.Rory Feely sent in a cross to Izzy Akinade whose header was tipped onto the crossbar by Barry Murphy but Courtney Duffus was on hand to head the close-range rebound to the net for his 10th league goal of the season.Rory Feely went close to doubling the lead with a glancing header on 63 minutes when he got on the end of a Faysel Kasmi corner kick but he couldn’t direct his effort on target as the ball whistled inside of Murphy’s right-hand post.After putting pen to paper on a new deal for the 2019 season, Izzy Akinade doubled the lead on 75 minutes when he took a pass from Courtney Duffus deep inside the penalty area and slipped a right-footed shot past a helpless Barry Murphy.Ryan Brennan fired into the side netting for the Saints late on with their only attack of the second half but the game was well and truly up as the Blues striking duo of Duffus and Akinade ensured another Waterford win.