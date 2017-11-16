Blues Players commit to Waterford FC for 2018 season

Derry born defender Patrick McClean became the first player to re-sign for the Blues ahead of the 2018 Premier League when he penned a new deal last week.

McClean, who made 23 appearances when the Blues won promotion back to the top flight of Irish football, has tasted Premier Division football before with his native Derry City and became a big fan favourite in the South-East in 2017.

McClean is looking forward to the challenges of the Premier League “I am delighted to have re-signed with Waterford FC ahead of the new campaign. The club has been good to me on and off the pitch this year and I look forward to repaying that goodwill in 2018.

“I am looking forward to testing myself against the best there is in Ireland and show that I belong at the top level. Hopefully as a group of lads we can do well and push Waterford FC onto the next level.”

After captaining Waterford FC on its return to the Premier Division for the first time in ten years, Waterford native Kenny Browne has also signed for the Blues squad.



A player with a wealth of experience in the Premier Division, Kenny is looking forward to life back at the top with his hometown club.“It’s great to see Waterford back in the Premier Division and I’m looking forward to playing a part in that. Last season was fantastic and it was brilliant to see the crowds return to the RSC.“The support that we received throughout the season home and away was incredible. People have waited a while for Premier Division football to return so we’re all hoping that we can bring the game in this area to the next level.

20year-old Dean Walsh put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him play in the Premier League for the first time. Walsh joined the club in 2015 at U19 level and stepped up to the League of Ireland in 2016 and is looking forward to the new season. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me and I’m delighted that the club has faith in me to be part of its plans going forward. I’m very happy to commit for 2018 which promises to be a very exciting period for the club.”

Paul Keegan has also committed to the club for the 2018 campaign. Having joined the team in the summer from Doncaster Rovers, Keegan proved to be a calming influence in front of the back four, put in a string of a strong performances for the Blues and helped the side lift the First Division title.

The 33 year old Dubliner is already looking forward to the new season “I really enjoyed coming into the club in July. With the side already sitting top of the table, I just wanted to help continue the good season that the club was already having.

The support was brilliant all the way through and I look forward to seeing the big crowds again next season.”

Goalkeeper Matthew Connor was one of the first players to commit to Waterford FC when he signed a deal for the new season.

The Tramore native, who made the goalkeeping position his own after injury to Ian McLoughlin last season, made 20 appearances for the club between the sticks were he put in some strong displays and recorded a series of clean sheets. Connor is hoping to build on the experiences of last season “I’m delighted to have signed for the club for the 2018 season.

After winning the First Division last season, I want to be involved in the Premier division and have a crack at it. I had a great year in 2017 so I’ll be hoping to build on that and enjoy another successful season.”

Following some outstanding performances last season, Waterford FC are thrilled that John Martin will remain with the club in 2018. Kilkenny native Martin, who picked up the club’s U19 Player of the Year Award scored a hat-trick for the Blues in Athone and caught the eye of Republic of Ireland U19 manager Tom Mohan, who named in his squad for the Qualifying Phase of the European Championships. Martin is looking forward to the new season. “The club is still on high from last season and it’s great to be able to look forward t0 Premier Division football in 2018. I’m really looking forward to pre-season and it will be good to get going again”.

Estonian international Sander Puri has committed to the club for 2018 and has signed a new one year deal. Puri suffered a setback early on in the season with a foot injury but bounced back to put in number of standout performances during the run-in and is hoping to make a bigger contribution next season. “I’m pleased to have re-signed for Waterford FC. I had a bad injury this year and couldn’t help the club as much as I would have liked and because of that but hopefully in 2018 I can make a bigger contribution.”

Fleet-footed winger Derek Daly is another player from the League of Ireland First Division winning side to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club. Daly went from strength to strength over the course of the season, securing both the club’s Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Year Awards.

Speaking on re-signing for the Blues, the Dubliner said: “I am delighted to re-sign for the club for next season. I believe the club has great aspirations for the future and I have no doubt that we will have another successful year in 2018.”

Waterford native Dean O’Halloran joined the Blues during the 2017 off-season.

Despite suffering an injury shortly after his arrival, he went on to make 18 appearances in total, enough to claim a First Division winner’s medal.

Dean was a huge hit with the young Blues’ fans and is looking forward to performing in front of big crowds at the RSC again in 2018.

“It’s surreal how 2017 went because it was something that we’ve dreamed of for so long here in Waterford and it was great to be part of it. I’m delighted that I’ve gotten the opportunity to be part of the club going forward in the Premier Division in 2018.

Director of Football Pat Fenlon and first team coach Alan Reynolds are working hard in the background to assemble a competitive squad for 2018 and they are very pleased with their signings. Reynolds said he was delighted to have secured the signings of so many of last season’s title winning squad and he looked forward to building a squad strong enough for the Premier Division in 2018.