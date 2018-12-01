Blues Sign Cory Galvin and Shane Duggan

Waterford FC last week signed Cory Galvin and Shane Duggan ahead of pre-season training which gets underway early in January. Galvin re-joined the club for a third spell in July and made six appearances after returning from a knee injury to bring another dimension to the Blues’ push for a Europa League spot.

The 22-year-old played for Ipswich Town, Cobh Ramblers, Cabinteely and Bray Wanderers between spells with the Blues.



Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie, Galvin said:“I’m delighted to be staying with the club for the new season and I’m looking forward to getting started again. I’ve been working away myself to make sure I’m in good shape for pre-season and I know Alan [Reynolds] is working hard to put together a squad.”When I came in last season, the team was in a good position – although it was tough when I was injured. But it was great to get into the team and after a couple of matches we’d secured a Europa League spot which was brilliant.

Alan Reynolds is also thrilled to have re-signed Galvin. “We’re delighted to have Cory in the squad for the 2019 season. He worked hard at the end of last season to get fit after injury and he showed what he’s capable of.

He’s is a tricky, pacy attacking player as people will have seen and he’s gives us plenty of options going forward.”Shane Duggan spent the last number of seasons with Limerick where he captained the side and won promotion to the Premier Division.The experienced 29-year-old previously played for Cork City and UCD after a spell cross channel with Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie after signing, Duggan said: “I’m delighted to get the deal done. I’ve been talking to Alan (Reynolds) for a while now and it’s great to get sorted.It’s a massive club and a challenge I’m really looking forward to. I obviously played against Waterford last year and it’s great to be part of that now to hopefully help the club build on last season.”I saw the quality there last season, I played with Bastien when he was at Limerick, and the team really took the league by storm with the football and the formation.”Of course there’ll always be changes in the team from year to year so I need to hit the ground running in the pre-season and I can’t wait to get started.”

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie manager Alan Reynolds said: “It’s great to have Shane signed up for the new season. I’ve been trying to nail him down for some time now and it’s brilliant to get it done. He’s a strong and powerful player and he was an almost-ever present for Limerick last season. He did well in the games against us and we’re delighted to get it sorted nice and early with Shane.”