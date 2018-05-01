Blues So Unlucky in Oriel Park

League of Ireland Premier Division

Dundalk 2 Waterford FC 0

Waterford FC gave as good as they got against the league leaders Dundalk in Oriel Park on Monday of last week, especially in the second half but they left the Co Louth venue with nothing to show for their efforts. Leading goalscorer Courtney Duffus had to sit out the game as he is not contracted to play on an astro turf surface and Stanley Aborah was also in the stand following his red card against Limerick the previous Friday.To make matters worse skipper Paul Keegan had to leave the action, due to injury after 34 minutes. A poor decision by the match referee Robert Hennessy not to award the Blues a nailed on penalty in the second half and a Sander Puri piledriver which came back off an upright in the dying minutes were the main talking points for the Waterford supporters on the way home.

Lawrence Vigouroux made a fine save on seven minutes. Michael Duffy whipped in a dangerous free kick to Daniel Cleary but his towering header was superbly tipped around the posts.

Lawrence Vigouroux showed his class again when he produced a top save to deny the home on 24 minutes when Michael Duffy’s thunderous effort 25 yards from goal was magnificently tipped out for Dundalk’s seventh comer of the half. The Blues were dealt a massive blow when captain Paul Keegan limped off injured on 34 minutes to be replaced by Sander Puri and it got worse four minutes later as Dundalk struck the front. Michael Duffy crossed to Robbie Benson who finished with a left-footed strike from the top of the penalty area.

Gavan Holohan went close to levelling the tie for the Blues two minutes before the break when he cracked in a shot from just outside the area but keeper Gary Rogers tipped the ball out for a corner. The resulting delivery finished to the net however referee Robert Hennessy ruled it out for a foul.



Dundalk should have doubled their lead just two minutes into the second half when Dylan Connolly put the ball on a plate for Pat Hoban but he blazed over with only Vigouroux to beat.Rory Feely had a chance for the Blues on 70 minutes when he got his head on a teasing free kick from Faysel Kasmi but his glancing header whistled inches wide of the Rogers near post. before the same player was involved in a big talking point seven minutes later.Feely was pushed further up the field by manager Alan Reynolds as his side tried to get a goal and as he latched onto an Akinade flick on 77 minutes, he was taken down by `keeper Gary Rogers for what looked a clear penalty but referee Hennessy took his time and then awarded a goal kick.The post denied Sander Puri an equalising goal a minute from time when he cracked in a stunning shot after a Holohan lay off but his effort, that beat Gary Rogers, came crashing back off the right-hand post. Dundalk sealed all three points in injury time when Michael Duffy squared the ball to Marco Tagbajumi who slotted past a helpless Vigouroux from 14 yards.