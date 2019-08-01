Blues suffer extra-time heartache

EA Sports Cup Semi-Final

Derry City 4 Waterford FC 2 (AET)



Waterford’s ten year wait for a League Cup final place (EA Sports Cup) continues following an extra-time defeat to Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Monday week last. Walter Figueira, who was making his debut for the Blues, put his new club in front after 24 minutes when he nipped in to score after Darren Cole’s attempted headed back pass fell short and Figueira tapped the ball to the net from close range.

J.J Lunney had a glorious chance to increase Waterford’s lead on 38 minutes but he shot wide from a great position.



Derry City equalised right on the blow of halftime. Tom Holland fouled Barry McNamee inside the 18 yards box and David Parkhouse sent the Blues goalkeeper Matthew Connor the wrong way from the penalty spot.Parkhouse, who scored two goals against Waterford FC the previous week in the league, repeated his double act after 70 minutes when he cracked the ball past Matthew Connor from 20 yards after taking a pass from Jamie McDonagh. Walter Figueira secured his brace on 84 minutes when he raced to the near post to meet a left- wing cross from Rob Slevin.Matthew Connor produced a wonder save from Michael McCrudden six minutes into stoppage time to take the game into 30 minutes of extra-time.

Parkhouse, who is on loan from Sheffield United, brought his total of goals for the season to 17 when he made it 3-2 seven minutes into extra-time. This time he finished off a right-wing cross from Jamie McDonagh.

Shortly afterwards things got even worse for the Blues when Rob Slevin was sent off after picking up a second yellow card. Unbelievably David Parkhouse scored his fourth goal on 108 minutes when he headed home yet another Jamie McDonagh delivery. His header took a slight deflection off Kevin Lynch but nevertheless the Derry City striker has now scored six goals against Waterford FC within the space of seven days.

The two teams meet once again at the RSC on Friday, August 30th.