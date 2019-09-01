Bohemians sink Celtic in style

Waterford Junior League, Division 1A

Bohemians 4

Seaview Celtic 1

Bohemians came out on top against Seaview Celtic in what was an exciting contest in Ben Wadding Park on Saturday night last. The three points gained keeps them at the right end of the table under the guidance of player-manager Brian Nolan. There was an explosive opening to the game as three goals were scored during the opening 17 minutes. Damien Burns however had the first chance for Seaview Celtic on six minutes, but his header came crashing back off the crossbar after he had made contact with a corner kick taken by Mal Power.

Celtic, who won promotion last season took the lead in the eighth minute.



Mark Fitzgerald hammered in a free kick from just outside the penalty area and when Kyle Gahan in the Bohemians goal failed to hold the ball, Mal Power took full advantage by pouncing and cracking the ball to the net from six yards. Bohemians equalised two minutes later. Brian Nolan sent over a cross to Adam Deegan who touched the ball past Stephen Power at the near post. The hosts took the lead on 17 minutes from the penalty spot.Anthony Raher took down Adam Deegan inside the 18 yards box and Shane Nolan made no mistake from the spot. Nolan almost scored once again on 23 minutes when he was put clear by David Kennedy, but he shot straight at Stephen Power from close range.Celtic almost got back on level terms three minutes later through Anthony Raher who fired in a super effort from 25 yards but Kyle Gahan made amends for his earlier mistake by tipping the ball over his crossbar.

Adam Deegan should have scored his second goal of the match on 40 minutes when he took a pass from Shane Nolan but with only the goalkeeper to beat, he shot wide from a great position. Bohemians made it 3-1 two minutes before the interval.

Shane Nolan was taken down by Mark Allen on the edge of the box. David Kennedy took the resultant free kick and he found the roof of the net superbly. Seaview, who are managed by Ferrybank Premier League goalkeeper Kevin Burns, came out fighting after the change of ends and Mark Fitzgearld saw his brilliant 49th minute volley from 25 yards saved superbly by Kyle Gahan. Seaview Celtic continued to press forward but the home defence, who were led brilliantly by Stephen Walsh, held firm.

At the other end Stephen Power did well to save a rocket of a shot from Shane Nolan on the hour mark. The enjoyable encounter was put to bed once and for all in the 70th minute. Jack Hale took possession of the ball 25 yards from goal and unleashed a beauty of a shot and the ball flew past Stephen Power. Played on a rather showery night this was a very highly entertaining contest between two spirited outfits.