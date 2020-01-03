Bohs edge closer to league crown

WSFL Under 15 A League

Bohemians 5

Kilmacthomas 0

Bohemians maintained their unbeaten record in the Under 15 A League on Saturday afternoon last at the RSC. They welcomed the bottom club Kilmacthomas to the Kilbarry venue and following the 70 minutes of action they brought their total of points to 18 from their eight games played. They came up against an outfit who gave their all during the contest but at the conclusion of play Bohs deserved the three vital points on offer.



Davin Power went close after 11 minutes when he took a pass from Adam Walsh but his angled strike was brilliantly saved by Jack O’Conner. Davin Power then returned the favour to Adam Walsh on 19 minutes but again Jack O’Connor did remarkably well in between the Kilmacthomas posts. The breakthrough did arrive however after 24 minutes and it was dreadfully unlucky from a Kilmacthomas point of view. Adam Walsh let fly from 30 yards and when the ball took a fierce deflection off defender Fionn Whelan, goalkeeper Jack O’Connor was caught wrong-footed and the ball looped over him and into the roof of the net.

That bad luck did not upset the visiting custodian however because shortly afterwards he produced a stunning save from Ronan Kissane. The league leaders increased their advantage right on the blow of the interval. Noah Leane got in a cross from the right and Scott Keappock was well placed to head home from close range.

Scott Keappock was just off target with a crisp low strike during the early stages of the second half. Bohemians went three in front after 39 minutes. Davin Power sent in a 30-yards free kick and the ball deceived the Kilmacthomas defenders and the unsighted goalkeeper Jack O’Connor and nestled in the back of the net. Dara Kavanagh, who started the game in goal for Bohemians (he was replaced by Bobby Drohan), scored the fourth goal of the game.

Davin Power whipped over a corner-kick and when the ball bounced around in the penalty area Kavanagh took advantage by stabbing the ball past Jack O’Connor from 12 yards. Adam Walsh completed the scoring on 68 minutes. Sam Cheevers piced out Noah Leane and he knocked the ball down to Walsh who made no mistake from a clear position.