Carrick Secure Magic 12th Premier Crown with Second Half Goals

Carrick United 2 Ferrybank 0

Carrick United secured their 12th Premier League title on Thursday night in front of a massive crowd in Ozier Park.They won their first Premier League crown in 2000 and to win it a dozen times in 17 years is quite simply an unbelievable achievement by a club who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. Both clubs finished on a total of 42 points from their 18 games played and were right up there near the top all through the campaign.An interesting fact is that this was the first time Carrick defeated the men from the Village Grounds this season and they certainly picked the right occasion to get the better of Richard Gaffney’s charges.

The opening 45 minutes proved to be tight and rather nervy for both teams but when John Keys broke the deadlock early in the second half the game opened up.

When the amazing Jack Doherty scored his 25th league goal shortly afterwards the Coolnamuck outfit took control.

That said, Ferrybank battled like tigers right to the bitter end despite the fact that they had to play with ten players from the 65th minute. Despite the bitter disappointment of coming out on the wrong end of the contest Ferrybank displayed extraordinary class by forming a Guard of Honour for the Carrick players after the game and it was a touch of sheer class by Richard Gaffney and the Ferrybank players.

It displayed what sport is all about and their gesture was very much appreciated by the victors. Although he had to miss the game due to work commitments in Switzerland, Anthony ‘Nipper’ Power has now won all twelve Premier League medals with Carrick United (plus every other possible honour including FAI and MFA medals and many Ardagh Cup medals) with his hometown club. Ferrybank created the first chance of the game on seven minutes. Ethan Phelan whipped in a cross to Sean Duffy at the far post but his header only found the side netting. In the 29th minute Ferrybank’s Paul Phelan drove a free to the far post to Sean Flynn who got his head to the cross but he failed to trouble Darragh Gibbs in the Carrick goal.

Carrick began to look more comfortable and just after the half hour mark Dale O’Mahony played a clever ball into the feet of Jack Doherty but Kevin Burns saved at his near post. Ferrybank continued to press forward from set plays and Gary Dunphy fired a in a free kick that Ger Flynn headed back across goal but Carrick defender John Walsh was on hand to clear. Carrick opened the scoring six minutes into the second half. Jack Doherty found overlapping full back Dale O’Mahony who crossed into the box. There appeared to be little danger as the ball popped up for Ferrybank defender John Purcell to clear but his clearance fell to Carrick striker John Keyes.

His left footed shot seemed to be covered by Kevin Burns but the ball took a slight touch off Ferrybank defender Conor Fell and ball finished up in the net.

Carrick doubled their lead on 57 minutes.

Joe Hart played the ball into the feet of Doherty who raced clear and slipped the ball past the advancing Burns to give the Carrick man his 25th goal of the season.

Ferrybank’s Gary Dunphy lipped off on the hour mark and then the roof fell in on the Village men when Conor Fell took down Joe Hart on 65 minutes and referee John Ferncombe showed the Ferrybank full back a second yellow and then a red card. Ferrybank almost pulled a goal back on 70 minutes. Ethan Phelan showed a neat turn of foot as he ghosted past two Carrick defenders and found Meschac Babatu in the box but the striker shot wide of the Carrick near post. Carrick then introduced Anthony O’Donnell to a standing ovation as he missed the whole season through injury. With seven minutes left on the clock Ferrybank had one last chance to get back into the game. John Purcell crossed to the far post to Sean Flynn who headed against the far post. The ball rebounded to Flynn but he was denied again this time by Gibbs who saved at the foot of the post. Carrick will now try and compete the double by winning the Ardagh Cup but no doubt Ferrybank will also want to win that trophy and not finish the season empty handed.