De la Salle complete double in style

WSFL U12 B League

De La Salle 2 Piltown 1

De La Salle completed the double when they came from behind to defeat Piltown at the Williamstown Complex on Thursday night last. Six days previously they got the better of the same opposition to win the Mitchell Kennedy Cup in Graun Park. Piltown took the lead in but De a Salle captain Sam Ahearne equalised and with ten minutes remaining there was absolutely nothing to separate to the two teams.

De la Salle then scored the goal that sent the home supporters wild with excitement. Shane O’Sullivan whipped in a corner-kick and Cormac Ryan cracked the ball to the back of the net. Piltown threw everything possible at the hosts afterwards but they could not break down the rock solid DLS defence.

The three points were enough to pip Park Rangers for the U12 B League. It was yet another glorious occasion for the club and the coaching staff of Stef Connolly, Bobby Meade and David Ahearne celebrated with their players as David Cullen of the Waterford Schoolboy League presented the league trophy to Sam Ahearne.