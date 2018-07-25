Déise Delight

Daragh Ó Conchúir Reports

Waterford reach All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter-Finals for the first time

Beth Carton hit 1-9 as Waterford survived a dose of the jitters and a brilliant comeback by a resolute Clare to win 1-11 to 0-12 at Cusack Park and secure a place in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter-Finals for the first time.The foundation for Waterford’s tremendous win came in the opening quarter, as Carton scored the first goal and four points of the game. She almost had a second goal but Lauren Solan made a point-blank save to deny the De La Salle star.

That seemed to inspire Clare and Chloe Morey settled the home team with five or her 10 points to make it 1-5 to 0-5 at the interval.

It was tit-for-tat between Carton and Morey in the second half and Waterford had just enough in hand to secure a famous success.

Waterford manager Donal O’Rourke was naturally thrilled with the result when he spoke after the game.



“There is a huge will to win without a shadow of a doubt in this group, a great belief among them all. “Put that with the work ethic, and we went at it right from the start because Clare is a tough place to come to, and this great win is the result. “We were 1-4 to no score up and Beth Carton then went clean through and would you want any other woman in the country driving through, but it didn’t happen for her then but she showed massive character to come and nail frees after that. We could have been 10 points up and we surely would have had the game wrapped up at that point.“Clare came back very strongly though although I don’t think they ever got ahead of us but we came back fighting. There’s tremendous spirit in this group, we dug it out there in the end but I knew the girls would never give up.”

Donal O’Rourke’s side will play Tipperary in the quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on August 4th and the Waterford manager says the team are completely focused on that match. “Preparing for Tipp is another game and we keep going forward , it’s just another step. Progress is in the results. We’ve qualified now but we’re not just going to be happy with that. We’re going to put another 60 minutes of hard work against Tipperary and try and get a another great performance out of this team. We’ll keep going, this bunch of girls are so hard working and so determined and we’re all ready for the next challenge. We never look too far ahead but we don’t look back either. What’s done is done and now it’s about getting a results against Tipperary.”

Dublin will take on Galway in the other quarter-final on the same day. Waiting for the quarter-final winners in the semi-finals are Kilkenny and Cork, who both won their respective groups.