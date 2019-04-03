Déise dig deep to deliver Munster title

U16C Munster Camogie Final

Waterford 3-07 Kerry 4-03



Waterford won another Munster title when they saw off the challenge of Kerry by a single point at the Ragg in Thurles on Sunday.

Kerry got off to a great start with a point in the first minute from Amy O’Sullivan. She then the first goal of the game and added a point from a free in the seventh minute to give Kerry a five points lead.

A minute later Caoimhe Forrest scored Waterford’s first point. Natasha Dobbyn added another Waterford score with a point from a free.

Ava Healy scored Kerry’s second goal in the 17th minute but Waterford reduced the deficit with a point from Natasha Dobbyn who then scored Waterford’s first goal when she buried the ball to the net from the edge of the square.



Kerry ended the half the stronger with another goal from Ava Healy and a point from Saoirse Moloney to leave them two goals ahead at the break (3-03 to 1-03). Waterford began the second half with renewed energy and Ruth O’Regan pointed from the 21 yard line to reduce the Kerry lead.Waterford full back Lilly Ann McGill held Kerry’s top scorer Amy O’Sullivan scoreless in the second half as the Waterford forwards began to find their rhythm. Natasha Dobbyn pointed from a free but Alanna Garcia finished to the net for Kerry’s fourth goal which was however their only score of the second half.

Onelia Whelan scored a great goal for Waterford to leave the scores 4-03 to 2-05 in Kerry’s favour with eight minutes to play.

A puck-out won by Waterford resulted in a pass to Natasha Dobbyn who put over another point. Waterford battled hard for possession all over the field and with five minutes left. Claire O’Connell was fouled in front of goal and Natahsa Dobbyn finished the resultant penalty to the net to level the game.

Kerry won a free and Cara Cullen drove the ball into the forwards but Lilly Ann McGill took a superb catch and cleared it down the wing to Onelia Whelan who pointed the final score of the game as Waterford won by the narrowest of margins.