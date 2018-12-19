Déise Óg launched at the WIT Arena

Brian Flannery Reports

Déise Óg was launched in front of a large attendance at WIT Arena on Thursday night last with recently appointed Waterford manager’s Paraic Fanning and Benji Whelan the guests of honour. The evening which had Waterford Coaching Officer MacDara McDonncha officiating as Master of Ceremonies also had outgoing Waterford County Chairman Paddy Joe Ryan in attendance.This was in effect a rebranding of Waterford’s Coaching and Games Development to Déise Óg with the new exclusive Déise Óg leisurewear range from Azzurri also on display.Addressing the launch County Chairman Paddy Joe Ryan paid warm tribute to the full-time coaching staff led by Eoin Breathnach for their continuing work while also thanking the parents for their support – “I would like to sincerely thank you the parents for your commitment and for bringing your kids to training and games all over the county. The strength of our underage teams, football and hurling depends on your support and efforts and for that I congratulate you and thank you.”



Paddy Joe also confirmed that as 2019 is his last year at the head of the Waterford County Board he was hoping for a senior hurling All-Ireland and promotion from division four for the Waterford footballers. The Chairman joked that “I hope we win the All-Ireland next year under my watch, I’d hate for Pat Flynn or Sean Michael O’Regan to get all the credit.”Fresh from helping his native Kilmacthomas win an intermediate football title the new Waterford senior football too highlighted the importance of underage football coaching for the development of the game in the county – “The importance of underage coaching and the development squads is huge for football in the county. Perhaps some of the stronger, more traditional football counties take it for granted but if we can have kids graduating from the underage squads with the ability to kick and solo with both feet and pass off either hand we will see that benefits of this at adult level.”

Paraic Fanning had to interrupt Waterford senior hurlers training night to address the attendance. The new Bannisteoir too was complimentary to all those involved in underage coaching – “In the last couple of years I’ve been involved at Under-16 and minor with my own club so I’m very aware of the great work that is being done around the county at underage level. There are great young hurlers coming through all the time, some of them are training outside there on the current senior hurling panel and I’m sure more will follow in the coming years. Waterford is a tier one hurling county and thanks to your efforts will continue to compete for the top honours.”

Fanning also highlighted the holistic development of players and not just as elite athlete’s – “The work you do to help develop character and resilience in the young players under your care will benefit your players, not just in sport but in life in general, at home, in college and in the work-place.”



The coaching committees treasurer Liam Cheasty detailed the €100,000 spend in 2018 on the counties development squads and paid tribute to the vital sponsorship from Club Déise and their ambition to increase the budget for 2019. A commitment was also given to provide a new exclusive range of sportswear to both development squad players and their mentors in the New Year. The value of this gear was estimated to be €130 and €230 respectively.The evening concluded with Macdara thanking everyone for travelling on a foul night a reminder that any Club Déise membership bought through the development squads will be ring-fenced exclusively for the benefit of the development squads. More details are available on the Club Déise Facebook page or on their Twitter Handle @IamClubDeise.