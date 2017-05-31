Dungarvan GAA Launch 2017 Fundraising Projects

Club personnel and invited guests gathered at the Dungarvan GAA centre last Thursday evening to announce details of two major fundraising projects for the year 2017.Chairman of the finance committee, Paddy Fitzgerald, one of the original committee who purchased the club grounds in 1986, stated that everybody in the club is responsible for fundraising once they are using the facilities there and ‘’before a sliotar is bought, the club requires €25,000 in 2017 to verti drain and sand the grounds, to service the lighting system, pay public liability and insurance fees with Croke Park, register teams and pay county board levies.’’Invited guests included Michelle Fitzgerald of nearby Eurofins, who have rowed in behind the Movie Project and Ian Noctor of TV3, whose late father Pat played with the club.Movie NightThe Goonies will be shown on the big screen in front of the club stand on Saturday July 1st by an outside promotion company.This is a family friendly and non-alcohol event. The film will begin when daylight fails and prior to this a number of other events will be held in the club grounds in the lead up to the big screen showing. Admission is a modest £5 per person or £20 for a family of five people. This is an ideal occasion for children, parents, grandparents and other extended family members to enjoy and experience an innovative setting which will last long in the memory. The night will be widely stewarded by club members……. Tickets will be on sale shortly.Shopping Bonaza at Garvey’s SupervaluBuy a £5 euro ticket and you can win a £5,000 shopping bonanza at Garveys Super Value in Dungarvan. This is a very attractive fundraising promotion and one which is sure to catch the imagination of everyone who pushes a trolley around Garveys every week.The winner will spend £100 every week for a year and whoever the lucky winner will be, they are sure to always remember winning this fantastic prize on offer. There are also some other shopping vouchers at Garveys to be won in this fantastic promotion. The draw will take place in Garveys on Saturday December 16th 2017 where much of your shopping needs for 2018 can be catered for……. Tickets will be on sale from the start of July.

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or

subscribe to our Electronic edition.