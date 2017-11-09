FAI Junior Cup and Munster Cup Roundup

Matt Keane reports

Bohemians defeated Crusaders 4-2 in the first round of the Munster Cup in Ben Wadding Park on Friday night.

Alex Phelan (2) and Eoghan McGrath-Butler (2) were the net finders for the victors. Kyle Sinnott and Craig Hennessy scored the goals for Crusaders. In the FAI Junior Cup Dungarvan United came out on top against Southend United in Kilrush Park on Friday night. Joe Twomey picked up an unfortunate red card for the visitors in the first half and they had to fight an uphill battle after that.

Ryan Donnelly and Shane Lannon found the union sack for The Old Borough outfit. Niall O’Toole netted the only goal for the Tangerines.

Waterford Crystal came out on top against Division 1A joint leaders Ballinroad in the FAI Cup.

This game required extra-time as they were level 1-1 after the 90 minutes. Adam Forsey and Nathan Phelan, with the winner gave Crystal as 2-1 win at the RSC.



Former FAI Junior Cup winners Carrick United marched on also in the competition and they also needed extra-time to advance at the expense of Hibernians.Kenny Purcell put Hibs in front after six minutes in Mitchel Kennedy Park. J.J. Keyes scored the equaliser for the visitors on 64 minutes. The extra 20 minutes did not produce any more goals so the contest had to be decided on penalties.Barry Walsh, Paul Coady and Anthony Power were successful for Carrick from the spot and they went through on a 3-2 scoreline.

In the opening game of the FAI Inter League Cup Waterford had to settle for a draw against Wexford in Gorey on Saturday.

Alex Phelan gave Waterford an early lead but the hosts equalised in the last minute of the first half. Kieran Sadey put Anthony Browne’s team back in front with ten minutes remaining but once again the hosts levelled matters in the dying minutes.

The next two games will be played in Ozier Park so this could prove to be a valuable point for Waterford who are striving to retain the title they won last season. Cork and the Limerick Desmond League will be the visitors to headquarters.