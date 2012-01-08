Tramore hit Letterkenny for seven

Tramore 7

Letterkenny Rovers 1

Tramore blew away Letterkenny Rovers in Graun Park on Saturday evening last to move on in the FAI Youth Cup.

Brandon Deady scored a hat-trick for the home side who had the game wrapped up by half-time.

Tramore took the lead with less than 12 minutes on the clock when Brandon Deady was fouled on the left side of the penalty area and the delivery from Lee Kavanagh was headed home by Regix Madika past keeper Eoghan Jordan from close range.

The home side were celebrating their second goal on 22 minutes. Defender Ruairi Dennehy failed to clear a cross from Conor Butler and Brandon Deady took advantage to hammer the ball to the net from 14 yards past a helpless Eoghan Jordan.

Tramore grabbed their third goal from the penalty spot on the half hour mark when Lee Power was brought to ground inside the area by Brian Diver and Brandon Deady gave keeper Eoghan Jordan little chance from the spot.

The hosts ended the half with two more goals with Brandon Deady completing his hat-trick on 42 minutes when Ben Breslin sent in a cross from the right that was flicked to the back post by Darragh Wall for Deady to finish.

A fifth goal arrived on the stroke of half time when Tom Carney fired in a shot from the right that was parried into the path of Regix Madika and he rifled an unstoppable left-footed shot to the corner of the net past a helpless Eoghan Jordan from the edge of the penalty area.

Tramore added a brilliant sixth goal on 51 minutes when Lee Power did well down the left channel to cross into the area where Darragh Wall was on hand to apply a daft finish to the far corner past a helpless visiting Eoghan Jordan.

James Connolly did get a seventh for his side three minutes from time while Tarlach O’Boyle netted an injury time goal late on for Rovers.

TRAMORE: Raul Rostas Lacatus, Tom Carney, Lee Power, Ben Richards, Ben Flynn, Conor Butler, Lee Kavanagh, Ben Breslin, Darragh Wall, Regix Madika, Brandon Deady, Darragh Fitzpatrick, Shane O’Brien, Favour Eddy, James Connolly, Desmond Ulamen, Luke O’Neill, Jason Basquill.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Eoghan Jordan, Calum O’Brien, James Tourish, Eoghan Kelly, Ruairi Dennehy, Sean Curran, Brian Diver, Shane Doherty, Cody Nolan, Tarlach O’Boyle, Jerome Angel-Atahuene, Ciaran Daffan, Brandon Manus, Zach Gorman, Peter McEniff.

REFEREE: Richie Brazil