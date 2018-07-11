Ferrybank Complete Double with Last Gasp Winner

Ferrybank 1 Carrick United 0 (AET)

Ferrybank completed the double in dramatic fashion on Thursday night last in what was an extraordinary match in many ways.

This Pen and Brush decider was almost an hour late getting underway and the game was completed under the Graun Park floodlights because the U14 C Cup final required a penalty shoot-out.Was this the first underage domestic cup final to be completed under lights? Samuel Lescak scored the golden goal at 10.50pm and surely his strike was the latest ever on two counts. Not only was the clock ticking to 11.00pm but his wonderful shot was literally the last kick of the game when another penalty shoot-out looked a certainly.

Ferrybank went through the entire season unbeaten and their manager Kevin Haberlin and his coaching staff deserve great credit.

One had to feel sorry for the Carrick United goalkeeper Bobby Drohan who produced many incredible saves and certainly did not deserve to finish on the losing side.

The opening 25 minutes were cagey as neither side were prepared to take any chances and both defences stood firm.

Ferrybank however broke from the shackles on 28 minutes and Evan O’Toole cracked the ball off the Carrick crossbar.

‘Haberlin’s Heros’ then launched attack after attack and Bobby Drohan produced the first of his brilliant saves on 57 minutes.

Mark Imiren let fly from 20 yards but Drohan somehow managed to get across his line to save.

Three minutes later he charged from his goal to smother another Imiren chance.

Milose Mahras then cut loose from 25 yards and the ball was undoubtedly heading to the roof of the net but Drohan arched his back and somehow managed to tip the ball over his crossbar.The Carrick custodian displayed his class once again on 68 minutes when he dived to his right to keep out an effort from Sultan Adenekan.

Evan O’Toole, who was superb all through out on the left flank, was denied by Drohan in the last minute of normal time.

When the extra 20 minutes got underway Milose Mahras picked out Evan O’Toole whose header was strong and on target but again Bobby Drohan refused to be beaten and held the ball brilliantly. Two minutes into the second period of extra-time Mark Imiren thought he had scored the winner when he got space inside the 18 yards box but his low strike was superbly saved by the amazing Bobby Drohan.

A penalty shoot-out looked a certainly but somehow Ferrybank created another opportunity in what was literally the last second of the contest.

Three players combined to get the ball to Samuel Lescak and this time Bobby Drohan was helpless as Lescak’s powerful strike from 18 yards flew into the back of the net.

It may have been past bed time for most of the players but the Ferrybank players danced with joy as the crest fallen Carrick players fell to their knees in tears. Tomas Mullally accepted the Pen and Brush Cup as captain of the victorious double and unbeaten champions.