Ferrybank march proudly into Round 6

Ferrybank followed up their superb3-0 victory over the Villa in the FAI Junior Cup last week when they defeated Railway Union 3-1 in Sandymount, Co Dublin on Saturday and they will now take their place in Round 6.



They will have to travel once again to play either Rathmullan or Innisvilla FC in the last 32. Richard Gaffney’s side had to travel to Sandymount to play a team who were unbeaten all season in all competitions and in their last FAI Cup game they defeated the hotly fancied Cherry Orchard 2-1.Star man for the Abbeylands outfit was Meschac Babatu who netted a sparkling hat-trick. Railway Union scored a late goal but this was an excellent result for a Ferrybank team who are also going great guns in the Premier League.

They lost out to St Saviour’s a few weeks ago in the Munster Cup but they have found their mojo since that surprise defeat and they can now look forward to another big day in the FAI Junior Cup in the middle of January.